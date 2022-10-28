 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates | This task remains unfinished: EAM at 26/11 Memorial in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Oct 28, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: We've endeavoured to bring the mastermind &perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. The coming together of UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee to this venue is special& significant, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar at 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai.

October 28, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

October 28, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Many crimes are happening from across the border: Amit Shah 

October 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

5G has several benefits & awareness is also needed for the same: PM Modi

October 28, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

During COVID Police's reputation improved: PM Modi

October 28, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Elon Musk plans to become Twitter's CEO and reverse lifetime bans on users

October 28, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Upcoming infra projects are economically viable, IRR lucrative: Gadkari

October 28, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Two boxes of explosives & 18 detonators recovered in Jammu

October 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Fire in an AC BEST bus in Mumbai

October 28, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari says NHAI InvIT listing an historic event for the country

October 28, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Need capital from public as well for country's infra growth: Nitin Gadkari