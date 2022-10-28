Live News Updates | This task remains unfinished: EAM at 26/11 Memorial in Mumbai

Business and Politics Live Updates: We've endeavoured to bring the mastermind &perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. The coming together of UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee to this venue is special& significant, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar at 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai.
Get updated with the latest developments across India and the world from the business and political space.
October 28, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
This task remains unfinished: EAM at 26/11 Memorial in Mumbai
October 28, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Many crimes are happening from across the border: Amit Shah
October 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
5G has several benefits & awareness is also needed for the same: PM Modi
October 28, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
During COVID Police's reputation improved: PM Modi
October 28, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Elon Musk plans to become Twitter's CEO and reverse lifetime bans on users
October 28, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Upcoming infra projects are economically viable, IRR lucrative: Gadkari
October 28, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Two boxes of explosives & 18 detonators recovered in Jammu
October 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Fire in an AC BEST bus in Mumbai
October 28, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari says NHAI InvIT listing an historic event for the country
October 28, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Need capital from public as well for country's infra growth: Nitin Gadkari
October 28, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
“The bird is freed” tweets Elon Musk after taking over Twitter
October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari at InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony
October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE
October 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Update
October 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile': Yonhap news agency
October 28, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan
October 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST