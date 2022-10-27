 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Live News Updates: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak; Chinese cities tighten curbs due to COVID outbreak

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his elevation as British Prime Minister and hoped India's ties with the UK would further deepen during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts

Get latest business and political updates from India and around the world. Stay tuned!

October 27, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

India COVID-19 Update

October 27, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Credit Suisse says will shed 9,000 jobs by 2025

October 27, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Delhi BJP-AAP Protests

October 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Chinese cities tighten curbs against widening COVID outbreaks

October 27, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak: 'Matter of pride for all of us'

October 27, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

India to be talent hub for global electronics ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

October 27, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre

October 27, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Cyclone Sitrang, Meghalaya | Efforts on to support families affected by cyclone: CM Sangma

October 27, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

J&K | BhaiDooj celebrations with Jawans at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector, Poonch

October 27, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter staff he won't cut 75% of workforce: Bloomberg