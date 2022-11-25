Live News Updates: Fierce fire breaks out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Fierce fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Delhi's Chandni Chowk on November 24. Over 32 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
November 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Tamil Nadu | AICC stays the suspension order of MLA R Manoharan
November 25, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Two coaches of Barauni Gwalior Express derailed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh while no passenger was onboard
November 25, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
November 25, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
November 25, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 1st ODI against India
November 25, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
AIIMS servers afflicted by suspected cyberattack
November 25, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST