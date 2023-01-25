Live News: US Dept of Justice sues Google over dominance of online ad market

Live News Updates: The case was the second federal lawsuit against Google over alleged antitrust violations and the first since US President Joe Biden took office two years ago. The earlier case targeted Google's world-dominating search engine and is expected to go to trial later this year. In this latest suit, prosecutors took aim at Google's extremely profitable advertising business, asking that it be broken up to level the playing field for other companies.
Ad spending on Twitter falls by over 70% in Dec: SMI Data
- According to a Reuters report, advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk's takeover.
- The recent data by Standard Media Index comes (SMI) as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus. It has introduced a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.
- According to the data, ad spending on Twitter in November fell 55% from last year despite these months traditionally being a time of higher ad spending as brands promote their products during the holiday season.
Mandakini Khadse, wife of senior NCP leader & former Maha min Eknath Khadse, granted interim bail
- Mandakini Khadse, wife of senior NCP leader & former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, granted interim bail.
- The bail was granted by special PMLA court in an alleged Pune land deal case of 2016 on a surety of Rs 1 lakh, says Advocate Mohan Tekavde.
- The court has ordered Mandakini Khadse not to leave the country without permission & asked her to appear before the Investigating Officer whenever she is called & not tamper with evidence, the advocate added.
US Justice dept sues Google: Google ad revenue
- Google's ad dealings generated more than $200 billion in sales in 2021 and is parent company Alphabet's biggest moneymaker by a wide margin.
- The US said the revenue was unlawfully maintained by a monopoly that had "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry."
- "Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the suit added.
- The case was launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in conjunction with eight US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.
US Justice dept sues Google over dominance of online ad market
- The US Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant.
- The case was the second federal lawsuit against Google over alleged antitrust violations and the first since US President Joe Biden took office two years ago.
- The earlier case targeted Google's world-dominating search engine and is expected to go to trial later this year.
- According to APF, in this latest suit, prosecutors took aim at Google's extremely profitable advertising business, asking that it be broken up to level the playing field for other companies.
