Live News Updates: Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana

Moneycontrol News
Aug 25, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: In the Pegasus probe hearing CJI Ramana said that the Centre did not cooperate as per the panel. A part of the report is likely to b be made public.

August 25, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana; part of the report may be made public

-The Panel reports says 5 out of 29 mobiles were affected by some malware. Report is inconclusive if the infection was due to Pegasus or something else
-SC to release part of report that enumerates recommendations for stronger law for cyber security and data privacy
-SC to consider which part of technical report that details examination of 29 devices can be shared
-SC to hear case again after 4 weeks
-SC observed that panel report remarks government did not cooperate during probe

August 25, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

- Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 in the U.S. Open tune-up event.


- Dominic Thiem didn't have it as easy, falling to Britain's Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round.


- The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

(PTI)

August 25, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Asia Cup Quali 2022: Kuwait pull off a clinical win over Singapore

- The stakes are high as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates battle it out in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 for a chance to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.


- The qualifying team will be decided later tonight.

- In the first match of the day, Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Kuwait.


- They crumbled to just 104, not surviving the full 20 overs.


- In reply Kuwait demolished the opposition, getting to the target with 73 balls to spare.


- Yasin Patel was the player of the match for his two four wickets haul, in addition to taking two valuable catches.

August 25, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP


- The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.


- Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

August 25, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order


- The Division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for a probe into the messaging app’s new privacy policy.


- Last month, tech giant Meta termed the competition regulator’s actions as intrusion in its business and said that there was no material to prove it was abusing its market dominance.

August 25, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh BJP core group meeting on Thursday


A meeting of the core group of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP will be held here on Thursday, a senior party leader said.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls slated to be held in the hill state later this year. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party's state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, are likely to attend the meeting that will be held at Peterhoff.

August 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Supreme Court to hear PILs which sought probe into allegation of surveillance of several people using Pegasus software

- A court-appointed committee had earlier submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover. The court is expecetd to examine the contents of the report today

August 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Supreme Court to hear several crucial cases today, one day ahead of Chief Justice NV Ramana's retirement


- A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear PIL challenging Gujarat government's decision to release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

- The convicts were sentenced to a life-term and were granted remission by the state government under its 1992 policy.

August 25, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Active Covid cases in country decline to 94,047


- India logged 10,725 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,78,920, while the active cases declined to 94,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.


- The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.


- The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.


- A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(PTI)

August 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

CAG

to conduct special audit into BMC's functioning: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the state Legislative Assembly that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will conduct a special audit into the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

- Speaking in the Lower House of the state legislature in reply to a discussion, he also said that the state Urban Development Department will separately conduct a time-bound probe into the allegations that serving civic officials in Mumbai have started their own companies and accepting work contracts.


- "A special audit will be conducted by the CAG into the BMC's functioning, including the quality of roads, allegation of scams in setting up of COVID-19 centres," Devendra Fadnavissaid.

- "There should not be a farce of an inquiry and it should be done in a time-bound manner. We will focus on upgrading the road quality in Mumbai. In three years, we aim to have pothole-free roads. All concrete roads in the city will have a duct facility," he said.

(PTI)