Live News Updates: Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana

Business and Politics Live Updates: In the Pegasus probe hearing CJI Ramana said that the Centre did not cooperate as per the panel. A part of the report is likely to b be made public.
Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana; part of the report may be made public
-The Panel reports says 5 out of 29 mobiles were affected by some malware. Report is inconclusive if the infection was due to Pegasus or something else
-SC to release part of report that enumerates recommendations for stronger law for cyber security and data privacy
-SC to consider which part of technical report that details examination of 29 devices can be shared
-SC to hear case again after 4 weeks
-SC observed that panel report remarks government did not cooperate during probe
Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals
- Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 in the U.S. Open tune-up event.
- Dominic Thiem didn't have it as easy, falling to Britain's Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round.
- The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.
(PTI)
Asia Cup Quali 2022: Kuwait pull off a clinical win over Singapore
- The stakes are high as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates battle it out in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 for a chance to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
- The qualifying team will be decided later tonight.
- In the first match of the day, Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Kuwait.
- They crumbled to just 104, not surviving the full 20 overs.
- In reply Kuwait demolished the opposition, getting to the target with 73 balls to spare.
- Yasin Patel was the player of the match for his two four wickets haul, in addition to taking two valuable catches.
AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP
- The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.
- Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order
- The Division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for a probe into the messaging app’s new privacy policy.
- Last month, tech giant Meta termed the competition regulator’s actions as intrusion in its business and said that there was no material to prove it was abusing its market dominance.
Himachal Pradesh BJP core group meeting on Thursday
A meeting of the core group of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP will be held here on Thursday, a senior party leader said.
The meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls slated to be held in the hill state later this year. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party's state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, are likely to attend the meeting that will be held at Peterhoff.
Supreme Court to hear PILs which sought probe into allegation of surveillance of several people using Pegasus software
- A court-appointed committee had earlier submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover. The court is expecetd to examine the contents of the report today
Supreme Court to hear several crucial cases today, one day ahead of Chief Justice NV Ramana's retirement
- A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear PIL challenging Gujarat government's decision to release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
- The convicts were sentenced to a life-term and were granted remission by the state government under its 1992 policy.
Active Covid cases in country decline to 94,047
- India logged 10,725 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,78,920, while the active cases declined to 94,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.
- A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
(PTI)
CAGto conduct special audit into BMC's functioning: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the state Legislative Assembly that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will conduct a special audit into the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
- Speaking in the Lower House of the state legislature in reply to a discussion, he also said that the state Urban Development Department will separately conduct a time-bound probe into the allegations that serving civic officials in Mumbai have started their own companies and accepting work contracts.
- "A special audit will be conducted by the CAG into the BMC's functioning, including the quality of roads, allegation of scams in setting up of COVID-19 centres," Devendra Fadnavissaid.
- "There should not be a farce of an inquiry and it should be done in a time-bound manner. We will focus on upgrading the road quality in Mumbai. In three years, we aim to have pothole-free roads. All concrete roads in the city will have a duct facility," he said.
(PTI)
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33 per cent Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore
- Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy a 3.33-per cent stake from Singtel for 2.25 billion Singapore dollars or about Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, the telecom operator said on Thursday.
- Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's family and Singtel own Bharti Telecom (BTL).
(PTI)
Delhi to have 11 new hospitals soon, adding over 10,000 beds to health infra: AAP govt
- Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
- Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
- A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges.
- Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife trafficking.
Prosecutors said that from 2016 to this February, Perez and his accomplices used social media to arrange to smuggle animals from Mexico and Hong Kong.
- Most were reptiles and included Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
- It is illegal to import the animals without permits under an international treaty on the trade of endangered species, the DOJ said.
(PTI)
- Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.
(PTI)
Raja Singh Wouldn’t Have Done What he Did Had There Been Legal Action Against Nupur Sharma, Says AIMIM Corporator
- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said he does not endorse ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans. He, however, also said that had there been legal actions against Nupur Sharma, Raja Singh wouldn’t have made the controversial remarks.
- Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma had in May-end made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad that sparked massive outrage.
- “Passions running high, rogue youth raising slogans. We won’t stop protests till Raja Singh is arrested,” AIMIM Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said.
Two discharged post SC ruling on PMLA
A special court in Mumbai discharged two persons arrested in a money laundering case linked to fraud at Yes Bank for want of a "predicate offence".
Earlier this month, the court granted interim bail to Kamal Kishore Gupta, chairman of Mumbai-based realty group Omkar Developers, and its managing director Babulal Varma.
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk train station kills 15: Volodymyr Zelensky
- Russian shelling of the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine`s central Dnipropetrovsk region has killed at least 15 people and wounded some 50 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
- According to initial images from the site, which have not yet been verified, a passenger train was hit, dpa news agency reported.
- "Rescue workers are on the job. Unfortunately, the number of dead may still rise," Zelensky said by video to the UN Security Council in New York. "This is how we live every day. This is how Russia has been preparing for this UN Security Council meeting."
(IANS)
Canadaconfirms 1,206 monkeypox cases
- The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 1,206 cases of monkeypox including 32 hospitalisations in the country as of Wednesday.
- Nationally, there has been a slowing trend in the increase in new cases reported in recent weeks but the disease spread to more regions in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
- The health agency said on Wednesday that of the confirmed cases, 583 cases are from Ontario, 471 from Quebec, 125 from British Columbia, 19 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from New Brunswick, Manitoba and New Brunswick.
- The agency has deployed more than 105,000 doses of Imvamune vaccine to provinces and territories, with over 59,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose as of August 14.
(IANS)
India breaks streak of UN abstentions on Ukraine, votes in opposition to Russia (Ld)
- Breaking its streak of abstentions on votes related to Ukraine, India has voted for a procedural matter that Russia opposed at the UN Security Council.
- Going against Moscow`s stance, India on Wednesday joined 12 other members of the Council to vote for inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak via a remote video link.
- China abstained on the vote and Russia naturally voted against the invitation, but because it was a procedural matter it did not count as a veto.
- When the meeting began, Russia`s Permanent Representative Vassily Nbenzia, objecting to Zelensky`s video link arrangement, demanded he should come in person to the Council chamber and asked for the vote, which ended up showing Moscow`s isolation.
(IANS)
Bengal reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,05,535 on Wednesday as 313 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,449, a health bulletin said.
West Bengal had registered 272 cases and one fatality on the previous day. The state now has 3,380 active cases, with 148 of them hospitalised, as 407 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,80,706.
SECquestions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
- U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology for calculating the false or spam accounts and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management.”
- The agency's Division of Corporation Finance made the request in a June 15 letter, shortly before Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised the issue as grounds to back out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night but no loss of live or damage to property was reported, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.
Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care
Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it's spent years developing, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into health care. The service, called Amazon Care, will end by December 31, according to an email sent to staff by Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.
Pakistani Colonel Paid Rs 30,000 to Attack Indian Army: Captured Militant Sent on Suicide Mission
A‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacker from PoK, who was captured by the Indian Army on August 21 at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday confessed that he was tasked by a colonel of the Pakistani Army to attack the Indian soldiers. The terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, revealed that Pakistani Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had given him around Rs 30,000 to carry out the suicide mission.
(News18)
