Live News Updates: Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana

August 25, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Asia Cup Quali 2022: Kuwait pull off a clinical win over Singapore

- The stakes are high as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates battle it out in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 for a chance to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.



- The qualifying team will be decided later tonight.

- In the first match of the day, Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Kuwait.



- They crumbled to just 104, not surviving the full 20 overs.



- In reply Kuwait demolished the opposition, getting to the target with 73 balls to spare.



- Yasin Patel was the player of the match for his two four wickets haul, in addition to taking two valuable catches.