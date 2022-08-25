Live News Updates: Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana

Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana; part of the report may be made public - The Panel reports says 5 out of 29 mobiles were affected by some malware. Report is inconclusive if the infection was due to Pegasus or something else -SC to release part of report that enumerates recommendations for stronger law for cyber security and data privacy -SC to consider which part of technical report that details examination of 29 devices can be shared -SC to hear case again after 4 weeks -SC observed that panel report remarks government did not cooperate during probe