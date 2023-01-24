Live News: US State Dept says, 'Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared democratic values with India'

Live News Updates: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price says he is familiar with values that vibrant democracies like India and US share but not with the BBC documentary on PM Modi. Addressing a press briefing here on Monday, Price told reporters that Washington shares an exceptionally deep partnership with New Delhi based on values that are common to both the US and Indian democracies.
- When a Pakistani journalist probed Price on the BBC documentary, Price said: "I'm not familiar with the (BBC) documentary (on 2002 Gujarat riots) you're referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values that connect the United States and India as two thriving, vibrant democracies."Price said there are several elements that bolster Washingtons global strategic partnership with New Delhi, which include political, economic and through people-to-people ties.
- "What I will say broadly is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties. There are economic ties. There are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the US and India," he added.
- The controversial two-part BBC series, titled "India: The Modi Question" has claimed that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.
Monterey Park shooting
- Investigators collected 42 bullet casings from the scene of one of California's bloodiest mass shootings as they sought clues on Monday to what drove an elderly gunman to open fire in a dance hall he had frequented, killing 11 people, before taking his own life.
- Police identified Huu Can Tran, 72, as the lone suspect in a massacre that unfolded Saturday night in the midst of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in the town of Monterey Park, a hub of the Asian-American community just east of downtown Los Angeles.
WHO calls for urgent action after more than 300 fatalities due to contaminated cough syrups
- At least seven countries have reported incidents of confirmed or suspected contamination of over-the-counter cough syrups for children with more than 300 fatalities in three of these countries, WHO said in a statement.
- The global body has asked stakeholders in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action to prevent, detect and respond to incidents of substandard and falsified medical products.
- It said that global medical alerts were issued after three incidents in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan and circulated to all 194 member states for action on detection and removal of contaminated products. Read more here.
California shootings: Two incidents reported by US media happened at farms close to each other
- The two incidents reported by US media happened at farms close to each other in an area south of San Francisco.
- ABC7 originally reported one person was dead and three injured at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, ABC7 reported, citing law enforcement sources. Three people are dead at nearby Rice Tucking-Soil Farm, the broadcaster said on its website.
- The broadcaster later updated that toll, and NBC Bay Area, citing its own sources, also said seven had died in the two shootings, reports AFP.
Seven dead, several injured in two shootings in Northern California two days after gunman killed 11 in LA
- Seven people have been killed and one critically injured Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, US media reported.
- There was no immediate official confirmation of the toll from authorities, but San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter it was dealing with an incident.
- "The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits," it tweeted.
- "Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time." (AFP)
