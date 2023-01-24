Live News: US State Dept says, 'Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared democratic values with India'

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on BBC documentary on PM Modi
- When a Pakistani journalist probed Price on the BBC documentary, Price said: "I'm not familiar with the (BBC) documentary (on 2002 Gujarat riots) you're referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values that connect the United States and India as two thriving, vibrant democracies." Price said there are several elements that bolster Washingtons global strategic partnership with New Delhi, which include political, economic and through people-to-people ties.
- "What I will say broadly is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties. There are economic ties. There are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the US and India," he added.