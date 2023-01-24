Live News: US State Dept says, 'Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared democratic values with India'

09:04 AM IST

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on BBC documentary on PM Modi

- When a Pakistani journalist probed Price on the BBC documentary, Price said: "I'm not familiar with the (BBC) documentary (on 2002 Gujarat riots) you're referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values that connect the United States and India as two thriving, vibrant democracies." Price said there are several elements that bolster Washingtons global strategic partnership with New Delhi, which include political, economic and through people-to-people ties.

- "What I will say broadly is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties. There are economic ties. There are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the US and India," he added.