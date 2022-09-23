Live News Updates | SC issues notice to Centre over control of "fraudulent religious conversations" -Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control "fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits." (ANI)

Business and Politics News Updates: Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control "fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits."
September 23, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
SC issues notice to Centre over control of "fraudulent religious conversations"
September 23, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Urban Naxals and anti-development elements stalled Sardar Sarovar Dam: PM Modi
September 23, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
We need to teach the youth the importance of conserving our ecosystem: PM Modi
September 23, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
We will certainly list it: SC on matter challenging abrogation of Article 370
September 23, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
No Gandhi to contest Congress president elections, reiterates Gehlot
September 23, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Amit Shah to address first mega rally in Bihar today after JD(U) snapped ties with BJP
September 23, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
China's biggest lake declares 'red alert' as long drought lingers
September 23, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken & party President Sonia Gandhi will decide the further proceedings if I become the party president: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
September 23, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI
September 23, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Single day rise of 5,383 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,45,58,425, death toll climbs to 5,28,449:Govt
September 23, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
"I frankly liked Mr Modi before I met Mr Modi because...," EAM Dr S Jaishankar recalls his first meeting with PM Modi, in New York
September 23, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Rupee falls 39 paise to all-time low of 81.18 against US dollar in early trade
September 23, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper - FT
September 23, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Tata Steel Board approves amalgamation of strategic businesses into the company: Statement
September 23, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Visuals from Kottayam after Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a one-day state-wide strike today over NIA raids and the arrest of some of its leaders
September 23, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
LCA Tejas is very capable aircraft, has world-class missiles: IAF official
September 23, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Amit Shah in Bihar to prepare ground for 2024 Lok Sabha polls as BJP comes up with new slogan
September 23, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST