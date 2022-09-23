Live News Updates | SC issues notice to Centre over control of "fraudulent religious conversations" -Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control "fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits." (ANI)

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Sep 23, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Business and Politics News Updates: Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control "fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits."

September 23, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

SC issues notice to Centre over control of "fraudulent religious conversations"

September 23, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Urban Naxals and anti-development elements stalled Sardar Sarovar Dam: PM Modi

September 23, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

We need to teach the youth the importance of conserving our ecosystem: PM Modi

September 23, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

We will certainly list it: SC on matter challenging abrogation of Article 370

September 23, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

No Gandhi to contest Congress president elections, reiterates Gehlot

September 23, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Amit Shah to address first mega rally in Bihar today after JD(U) snapped ties with BJP

September 23, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

China's biggest lake declares 'red alert' as long drought lingers

September 23, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken & party President Sonia Gandhi will decide the further proceedings if I become the party president: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

September 23, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Tamil Nadu: Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

September 23, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Single day rise of 5,383 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,45,58,425, death toll climbs to 5,28,449:Govt