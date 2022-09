September 23, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

We will certainly list it: SC on matter challenging abrogation of Article 370

-Matter challenging abrogation of Article 370 & bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs, mentioned for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court.

-Supreme Court agrees to list the matter for hearing after the Dussehra break.

-"We will certainly list it," says CJI.

(ANI)