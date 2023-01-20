Live News: WFI Chief's media address at 4pm in UP's Gonda, Congress too preps for press briefing, wrestlers meet Sports Minister

Business and Political News Updates: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will address the media today at noon from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. By road from Delhi, he reached his Nawabganj residence late last night. Ayodhya is expected to host a meeting of the federation on January 22.
WFI Chief's media address at 4pm in UP's Gonda, Congress too preps for press briefing, wrestlers meet Sports Minister
We disagree with findings, says Shankar Mishra's lawyers after Air India ban
Shankar Mishra's legal team stated that they disagreed with the committee's findings after Air India banned him from flying with the airline for four months after allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger. They are already in the process of appealing this decision under the DGCA's Unruly Passengers CAR.
He was barred from flying with Air India for four months after an internal committee determined that he was an unruly passenger who allegedly urinated on another passenger on Thursday. His advocates, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, said, "We respect the authority and mandate of the Internal Inquiry Committee, but we disagree with their findings and are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA CAR for Unruly Passengers."
Jaishankar mulls cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, with his Lankan counterpart Sabry
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishnakar met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on January 29 for discussions on infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry, and health.
"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," tweeted Jaishankar.
Furthermore, he promised to increase investment flows to Sri Lanka to speed up its economic recovery.
No increase in crackwidth since last 3 days, says Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha
In the last three days, the gauge meters installed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Uttarakhand's Chamoli town of Joshimath indicate no change in the width of the cracks.
"The crack meters installed by CBRI to measure the cracks in the buildings have indicated no increase in the width of the cracks in the last three days. This is a positive sign," said Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha while addressing the media adding that various kinds of work are being done in the disaster-affected Joshimath town.
We have proof of charges, Wrestling Federation should be dissolved: Bajrang Punia
In a letter dated January 19, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia called for the dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief.
Wrestlers staging the protest at Jantar Mantar met with the officials at the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan on Thursday.
Among the charges made by the protesting wrestlers is that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and coaches sexually harassed women wrestlers and mismanaged the federation's functioning.
"The WFI president stated that he will hang himself if the sexual harassment allegations are found to be true. Earlier there were just two girls who had come forward but now 5-6 girls have raised their voices and that too along with the proof. We are not making bogus claims," Punia said.
"Our aim is to revive wrestling in India. If actions are not taken promptly we will take the help of the police and judiciary," he added.
Punia alleged that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has influence not just in the organisation but in state wrestling associations as well.
"We want the Federation to be dissolved and not just the resignation of the WFI President as he will ensure that another close aide of his takes the seat and then act on his muse. This also holds true for state wrestling associations as the current WFI president has linkups there too. We want the WFI to be dissolved and that is our demand from the government," the Arjuna awardee said.
Protest will continue until we get justice: Vinesh Phogat
Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar said they will continue their sit-in until they get justice against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
WFI should appoint former wrestlers to different positions at the WFI, according to Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman gold medalist at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.
In their protest, wrestlers accuse the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s president and coaches of sexual harassment of women wrestlers and of mismanagement in the federation's functioning.
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings resigns as CEO as company adds subscribers
The co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix Inc, Reed Hastings, has announced he will step down from his role as CEO on January 19, 2023.
In after-hours trading, the streaming video pioneer, which had fallen nearly 38 percent over the past year, climbed 6.1 percent to USD 335.05 as it also said it had gained more subscribers than expected.
"Luxembourg PM told me he is Modi bhakt": Maharashtra CM
Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra revealed on the WEF stage in Davos that Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is a "Modi Bhakt" (fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi).
In reminiscences of his meeting with the European leader at the Davos World Economic Forum, Shinde said that Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel took a picture with him and asked the Maharashtra Chief Minister to show it to PM Modi.
At the same event, Shinde launched several development projects in Mumbai alongside the Prime Minister.
PM Modi to hand out 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments today
A PMO statement said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters via video conference to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organizations on January 20, 2023.
The PM will also address these appointees on this occasion, according to the PMO.
PM Modi will distribute appointment letters via videoconferencing at 10:30 am and address these new appointees, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
In addition to providing meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and participation in national development, the Rozgar Mela is expected to create further employment.
It is expected that the new recruits will be employed by the Government of India in various positions or posts such as junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers, PAs, and MTSs.
US pledges another $ 2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine
To counter Russian aggression, the United States has announced another military assistance package worth USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine. This brings the total amount of US military assistance to USD 27.5 billion.
"This assistance package will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armoured vehicles, including Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced January 19.
Fire spreads through Seoul neighbourhood, causing hundreds to flee
In South Korea's capital, a fire ravaged a neighborhood of densely packed, makeshift homes Friday, destroying at least 60 and displacing about 500 residents. In Seoul's Guryong village, firefighters are bringing the fire under control and there have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Rescue workers continue to search affected areas of Seoul's Gangnam district, but it appears that all residents have been evacuated safely, according to Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department.
WFI Row: wrestlers meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to continue today
A meeting between wrestlers and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence continued for hours on January 20, 2023, but ended without a decision.
Several sportspersons have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual misconduct and harassment, and thus have demanded his resignation. However, the Sports Minister has assured that the issue will be resolved soon.
After meeting Thakur for three hours, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and other wrestlers left his residence.
