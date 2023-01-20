Live News: WFI Chief's media address at 4pm in UP's Gonda, Congress too preps for press briefing, wrestlers meet Sports Minister

January 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

We have proof of charges, Wrestling Federation should be dissolved: Bajrang Punia

In a letter dated January 19, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia called for the dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief.

Wrestlers staging the protest at Jantar Mantar met with the officials at the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan on Thursday.

Among the charges made by the protesting wrestlers is that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and coaches sexually harassed women wrestlers and mismanaged the federation's functioning.

"The WFI president stated that he will hang himself if the sexual harassment allegations are found to be true. Earlier there were just two girls who had come forward but now 5-6 girls have raised their voices and that too along with the proof. We are not making bogus claims," Punia said.

"Our aim is to revive wrestling in India. If actions are not taken promptly we will take the help of the police and judiciary," he added.

Punia alleged that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has influence not just in the organisation but in state wrestling associations as well.

"We want the Federation to be dissolved and not just the resignation of the WFI President as he will ensure that another close aide of his takes the seat and then act on his muse. This also holds true for state wrestling associations as the current WFI president has linkups there too. We want the WFI to be dissolved and that is our demand from the government," the Arjuna awardee said.