Live News: WFI Chief's media address at 4pm in UP's Gonda, Congress too preps for press briefing, wrestlers meet Sports Minister

We disagree with findings, says Shankar Mishra's lawyers after Air India ban
Shankar Mishra's legal team stated that they disagreed with the committee's findings after Air India banned him from flying with the airline for four months after allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger. They are already in the process of appealing this decision under the DGCA's Unruly Passengers CAR.
He was barred from flying with Air India for four months after an internal committee determined that he was an unruly passenger who allegedly urinated on another passenger on Thursday. His advocates, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, said, "We respect the authority and mandate of the Internal Inquiry Committee, but we disagree with their findings and are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA CAR for Unruly Passengers."