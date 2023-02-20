Live News: Meta introduces paid blue badge for Instagram, Facebook users - Report

Live News Updates: Instagram, the social network that was supposed to remain free "always," launched a paid subscription service on February 20, according to various reports. Following Elon Musk's Twitter move, Facebook-parent Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday the launch of Meta Verified, a service to authenticate one's account starting at $11.99 a month.
Brazilian authorities say at least 19 people have died in several cities in north Sao Paulo state amid floods and landslides: Reports
Brazil cancels Carnival due to heavy rains, resulting in 26 deaths
As a result of floods and landslides in two cities in the north of Sao Paulo state, at least 26 people have died, and the number could rise. Sao Sebastiao's city hall confirmed on Sunday that 25 people died, while Ubatuba's mayor confirmed a 7-year-old girl died. In Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, some of the hardest hit cities, Carnival festivities have been canceled as rescue teams attempt to locate missing, injured, and feared dead.
MP won't allow liquor consumption inside liquor stores
Madhya Pradesh will not allow the sale or consumption of liquor in liquor stores. The state will tighten the provisions for suspension of driving licenses for drunk drivers.
A mob burns down a village in Patna district, killing one
A mob set fire to a few buildings in a village on the outskirts of Patna on February 19, killing one man and injuring three others.
Two groups clashed violently over parking in Jethuli village, Patna district, during the incident. There has been a heavy deployment of the police force in the area.
Indian Air Travel is now at 85 percent from pre-pandemic levels, says IATA
"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram.
According to the company, subscribers will receive a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation and direct customer support.
