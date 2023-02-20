Live News: Meta introduces paid blue badge for Instagram, Facebook users - Report

February 20, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

Meta introduces paid blue badge for Instagram, Facebook users: Report

Instagram, the social network that was supposed to remain free "always," launched a paid subscription service on February 20, according to various reports.

Following Elon Musk's Twitter move, Facebook-parent Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday the launch of Meta Verified, a service to authenticate one's account starting at $11.99 a month.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram.

The Meta Verified service will be launched in Australia and New Zealand this week before expanding to other countries.

According to the company, subscribers will receive a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation and direct customer support.