Live News Updates: PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

Get the key updates of business and political news from India and the world here. Global Investors Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.

November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

A team of excise department attacked in Muzaffarpur's Pakri village

November 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

November 02, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning

November 02, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

PM to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji

November 02, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Tamil Nadu rains | Several parts of Chennai face waterlogging

November 02, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Indian-origin former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million

November 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi currently at 354 ('Very Poor' category)

November 02, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles: South Korea

November 02, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

Monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency: WHO