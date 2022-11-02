Live News Updates: PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Business and Politics Live Updates: The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.
Get the key updates of business and political news from India and the world here. Global Investors Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.
November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
A team of excise department attacked in Muzaffarpur's Pakri village
November 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today
November 02, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning
November 02, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
PM to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji
November 02, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Tamil Nadu rains | Several parts of Chennai face waterlogging
November 02, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Indian-origin former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
November 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi currently at 354 ('Very Poor' category)
November 02, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles: South Korea
November 02, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
Monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency: WHO
November 02, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST