Live News Updates: PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

November 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ ##PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.

The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

(PIB)