Live News Updates: PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today
Business and Politics Live Updates: The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.
Get the key updates of business and political news from India and the world here. Global Investors Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to appear before its Ranchi-based office for questioning in connection with the illegal mining case on November 3: Sources
The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.
The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.
The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.
PM @narendramodi will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ at 10:30 AM. This Summit brings together leading stakeholders from the world of commerce and industry, and will showcase the various investment prospects in Karnataka. https://t.co/dtpMFpQDhA
PM to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi today
- Prime Minister Modi to hand over keys of flats to eligible Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers at Bhoomiheen Camp
- According to the government statement, the project is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
- Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores
At 4:30 PM today, Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji (Delhi) and shall hand over keys of flats to the beneficiaries. This is a part of the continuous efforts to ensure housing for all. https://t.co/K7FiHXmaom
North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles: South Korea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts, reports AP
November 02, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
Monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency: WHO
The World Health Organization said that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency, reports AFP News Agency
November 02, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for a blue check mark
- Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.
- A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.
- More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.
Meanwhile, in an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk. Read here