    November 02, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    November 02, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Live News Updates: PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022' today

    Business and Politics Live Updates: The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

    Get the key updates of business and political news from India and the world here. Global Investors Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

    • November 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      A team of excise department attacked in Muzaffarpur's Pakri village

    • November 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      November 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022'

PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022' today

      The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. 

      The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

      The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. 

      (PIB)

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      November 02, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Update

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning 

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      November 02, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

PM to inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji, Delhi today

      - Prime Minister Modi to hand over keys of flats to eligible Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers at Bhoomiheen Camp

      - According to the government statement, the project is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). 

      - Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu rains | Several parts of Chennai face waterlogging

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Indian-origin former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million

      - Dhirendra Prasad, a former Apple employee, has pleaded guilty to fraud that led to a loss of more than $17 million to the company, according to a statement from the California Department of Justice.

      - The 52-year-old, who worked at Apple from 2008 to 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday. He was responsible for buying parts and services for Apple from various vendors.

      - Prasad says he began to defraud Apple back in 2011 by taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts and charging Apple for services the company never received. 

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      November 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi currently at 354 ('Very Poor' category)

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles: South Korea

      South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts, reports AP

    • November 02, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency: WHO

      The World Health Organization said that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency, reports AFP News Agency

    • November 02, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

      Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for a blue check mark

      - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

      - A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

      - More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.

      Meanwhile, in an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. 

      Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk. Read here

