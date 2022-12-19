Live News: Elon Musk asks whether he should quit as Twitter CEO, majority say YES

December 19, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session

- The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said.

- The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.

- State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.

- The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion. (PTI)