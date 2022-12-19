Live News: Elon Musk asks whether he should quit as Twitter CEO, majority say YES

Delhi wakes up to fog this morning, Check out visuals from India Gate
Delhi woke up to fog this morning. Visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/iFfzJ7QAtB— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022
Big farmers' rally in Delhi today, police issues traffic advisory
Elon Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO
Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala's Kottayam; thousands of ducks culled
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session
- The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said.
- The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday.
- State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.
- The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion. (PTI)
Drone attack on Ukraine capital, says Kyiv military administration - Ukraine's capital was hit by drone strikes early Monday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed an air alert. - "The enemy is attacking the capital," the administration posted on Telegram. "At the moment, 9 enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have already been shot down in the airspace of Kyiv." (AFP)
- Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a 'Kisan Garjana' rally at the city's Ramleela Ground on Monday.
- According to the advisory, the rally will be organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.
- As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles, it stated.
- The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said. (PTI)
President Murmu greets citizens on Goa liberation day; says nation salutes armed forces for their valour
- President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens, especially the people of Goa on the state's liberation day and said the nation salutes its armed forces for their valour.
- The Goa liberation day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state by defeating the Portuguese in 1961.
On Goa Liberation Day, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the people of Goa. We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2022
Maharashtra legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur
- Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
- Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.
- The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing complete transparency in the state, he said.
- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.
Visibility over Delhi airport improves: IMD
- 200 metres' visibility over Delhi Airport from 3:30 to 6 AM has improved to 350 metres at 7 AM IST: India Meteorological Department
- Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bahraich reported between 25-50 metres at 5:30 AM IST
- Dense layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh visible in INSAT 3D RAPID satellite imagery
- Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.
- The poll is scheduled to close around 1120GMT on Monday although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.
- Replying to a user on Twitter later, Musk said "There is no successor" in reference to a possible change in CEO.
- With 8 hours left and over 8 million votes cast, 57% of polled users say Musk should step down as head of Twitter
- Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days.
- Duck farmers of the region are among the worst hit as nearly 7,000 birds have been affected due to the flu.
- The first case of bird flu was reported on December 12 and the culling process began on December 13.
