Live News: China economy grows 3% in 2022; population shrinks for first time in 60 years

Live News Updates: For the December quarter, the Chinese economy expanded by 2.9% from a year earlier period.
China Population: 9.56 million babies were born in China in 2022, down from 10.62 million in 2021
- Roughly 9.56 million babies were born in China in 2022, down from 10.62 million a year earlier.
- This is the lowest level since at least 1950, despite the efforts by authorities to encourage families to have more children.
China Population: China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
- China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.
- The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.
Economy Update: China economy grows 3% in 2022
- China's economy grew 3.0 percent in 2022, official data released on Tuesday showed, one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of surge of Covid-19 in India and globally. Stay tuned for the latest updates!