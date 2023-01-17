Live News: China economy grows 3% in 2022; population shrinks for first time in 60 years

January 17, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

China Population: China population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

- China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.

- The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.