Live News: G20 under India can make concrete progress in debt relief, crypto, climate finance, says Gita Gopinath

December 15, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Joe Biden tells African leaders US is 'all in' on the continent



President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa's future," laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. “The U.S. is committed to supporting every aspect of Africa's growth," Biden told the leaders and others in a big conference hall, presenting his vision at the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit of how the U.S. can be a critical catalyst. Biden, who is pitching the U.S. as a reliable partner to promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth, told the crowd the $55 billion in committed investments over the next three years- announced on Monday- was “just the beginning”. He announced more than $15 billion in private trade and investment commitments and partnerships. “There's so much more we can do together and that we will do together,” he said.