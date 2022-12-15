Live News: G20 under India can make concrete progress in debt relief, crypto, climate finance, says Gita Gopinath

Business and Political Live Updates: G-20, under India's presidency, can make concrete progress on three critical areas: debt relief, regulations of crypto currency and climate finance, International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.
UN council ousts Iran from UN commission backing women
The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.'s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls, a decision the United States hailed as “historic” and Iran claimed was based on “fabricated allegations.” The U.S-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran's ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests, while another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.
Joe Biden tells African leaders US is 'all in' on the continent
President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa's future," laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. “The U.S. is committed to supporting every aspect of Africa's growth," Biden told the leaders and others in a big conference hall, presenting his vision at the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit of how the U.S. can be a critical catalyst. Biden, who is pitching the U.S. as a reliable partner to promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth, told the crowd the $55 billion in committed investments over the next three years- announced on Monday- was “just the beginning”. He announced more than $15 billion in private trade and investment commitments and partnerships. “There's so much more we can do together and that we will do together,” he said.
Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat
A key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar's military junta from taking the country's seat at the United Nations, two well-informed U.N. diplomats said Wednesday. The General Assembly's credentials committee met Monday and deferred action on the junta's request, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity before a formal announcement likely later this week. The decision means that Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar's ambassador at the United Nations when the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, will remain on the job.
India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue in UN
India strongly hit back at Pakistan on Wednesday after it raised the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, asserting that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonize" in the power UN organ. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times, be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism.
