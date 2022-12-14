Live News: US close to providing Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, say officials

December 14, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on discussion over demands for grants in LS



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for the current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.



She will also introduce the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 in the Lok Sabha to seek Parliament`s nod for payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal.

The government would also seek to get the bills passed.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce in the Lok Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

(IANS)