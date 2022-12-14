Live News: US close to providing Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, say officials

Business and Political Live Updates: The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's UNSC experience, G20 Presidency with General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi and discussed India's tenure in the Security Council as well as the country's goals during its G20 presidency.
"Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted Tuesday. India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council as well as the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1. Read More
India’s PLI scheme can spur industrial growth, but what about jobs?
As Indian firms utilize frontier technologies to build competitiveness, manufacturing will deliver lower levels of employment generation. It raises the risk of social disruption due to unemployment. Read More
Jack Dorsey says he will give $1 mln per year to Signal app
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal, the first in a series of grants he plans to make to support "open internet development." Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence," Dorsey wrote in a post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.
17,06,007 challans involving Rs. 45,357.57 crore received till 30th Nov.'2022 on TIN 2.0.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on discussion over demands for grants in LS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for the current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
She will also introduce the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 in the Lok Sabha to seek Parliament`s nod for payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal.
The government would also seek to get the bills passed.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce in the Lok Sabha, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.
(IANS)
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi at the United Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Apple releases iOS 16.2 with better always-on display
Apple has started to roll out iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which includes several new and improved features for the users such as improved always-on display.
Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of improved always-on display settings that allow users to disable the mode`s wallpaper and notifications if they are too distracting, reports The Verge.
Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode and much more.
End-to-end iCloud encryption in iOS 16.2 is called `Advanced Data Protection` and is used to safeguard data like notes, iCloud backups and photos.
The protection now extends to 23 "data categories," up from 14 previously and includes device backups, messages backups, iCloud Drive, notes, photos, reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri shortcuts, voice memos and wallet passes.
(IANS)
Delhi Airport chaos continues as passengers complain of long queues, security check delays
Delhi Airport authorities said smooth passenger movement was observed at all terminal entry gates this morning, but passengers are still complaining of long queues and delays during security check.
Chaotic scenes have been reported from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport over the last few days, even prompting a visit from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday. Scindia, along with senior ministry officials, visited Terminal 3 of the airport amid complaints from passengers and spoke to airport officials to find a solution. Terminal 3 or T3 is the worst-affected of the Delhi Airport’s three terminals. Read More
Mallikarjun Kharge convenes a meeting of opposition floor leaders for the Winter Session
A meeting of opposition floor leaders was called by Mallikarjun Kharge today to plan the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session.
Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday briefly joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The journey resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.
The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.
To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Read More
Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions ahead of today's G20 meetings
During their stay in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina, Santacruz (east), participants of the G20 summit came under traffic restrictions announced Tuesday by the Mumbai police. “Due to a pre-scheduled program of delegates of G-20 Summit to Mumbai on 13th December 2022, from 8.30 am till 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and from 5.30 pm till 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric House and Gateway of India, traffic is likely to be slow,” the notice by Mumbai Police stated, as an Indian Express report.
Cyber Crimes, fraud is increasing despite enhanced use of cyberspace: MoS Ajay K Mishra
According to Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, cyber crimes, including frauds, are also increasing due to the increased use of cyberspace. Nishikant Dubey, Jual Oram, and Aparupa Poddar of the Lower House asked for input from the MoS in a written reply.
According to the Minister, more than 16 lakh cyber crime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been filed between January 1, 2020, and December 7, 2022. From 2017 to 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) provided data of cases registered under cyber crimes (involving communication devices as mediums and targets) by state and Union Territory. According to the Minister, 21,796 cases were registered in 2017, 27,248 in 2018, 44,735 in 2019, 50,035 in 2020, and 52,974 in 2021.
(News18)
SCCollegium recommends new Chief Justices for High Courts of Jharkhand, Gauhatiand J&K&L
Listed below are the names of three judges who have been recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of respective High Courts by the Supreme Court Collegium:
Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra, former Uttarakhand High Court judge.
Taking over as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court is Justice N Kotiswar Singh, a judge of the Gauhati High Court,
The Gauhati High Court has appointed Kerala High Court judge K Vinod Chandran as its Chief Justice.
(LiveLaw)
