Live News: US close to providing Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, say officials

EAM Jaishankar discusses India's UNSC experience, G20 Presidency with General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi and discussed India's tenure in the Security Council as well as the country's goals during its G20 presidency.
"Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar tweeted Tuesday. India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council as well as the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1.