Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

G20 Meeting Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

December 13, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

India's G20 Theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'


PM Modi said the theme that India has given for the summit is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family).

December 13, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

G20 Meeting Live Updates: Slow movement between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC

Mumbai residents are expected to experience slow traffic on Tuesday morning owing to the G20 India meeting at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. In the latest advisory, the city police stated that traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle.

December 13, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Russian President Putin likely to attend G20 leadership summit in New Delhi in September


Russia’s G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Lukash said the final decision will be taken by the Russian President himself but she said there are chances.

December 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister chairs high-level meet over Tawang faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval in attendance


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with chiefs of all three defence forces-Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari- arrived at Defence Minister’s Delhi residence for the meeting.

Singh is likely to address the parliament over the India-China troops clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.

Army on Monday said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

(News18)

December 13, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

India-China troops clash: Cong MPs give adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, seek discussion, statement from PM.

December 13, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Nandan Nilekani, MoS IT Chandrashekhar likely to address in G20 meeting today

December 13, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

G20 Meet: Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai's Vakola Today


Excluding emergency services vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for any other type of vehicles coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).

December 13, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

India logs 114 new Covid cases, while active cases dip to 3,845 from 3,906: Govt

December 13, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Elon Musk gets booed during surprise appearance at talk show. Says 'I'm rich, b****'


Elon Musk was on Sunday booed by the audience of a talk show where he made a surprise appearance. The richest person on Earth and Twitter head came out on stage at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco wearing a Twitter t-shirt.

But when the host Dave Chappelle introduced him by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” there was a lot of booing visible in a now-viral video. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," quipped Chappelle. Read More

December 13, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

J-K: IED planted by militants along road in Sopore detected

Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The IED, planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.