Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament

December 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister chairs high-level meet over Tawang faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval in attendance



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with chiefs of all three defence forces-Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari- arrived at Defence Minister’s Delhi residence for the meeting.

Singh is likely to address the parliament over the India-China troops clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.

Army on Monday said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

(News18)