Winter Session of Parliament Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament

G20 Meeting Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.
India's G20 Theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
PM Modi said the theme that India has given for the summit is “One Earth, One Family, One Future” which shows its commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one family).
G20 Meeting Live Updates: Slow movement between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC
Mumbai residents are expected to experience slow traffic on Tuesday morning owing to the G20 India meeting at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. In the latest advisory, the city police stated that traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle.
Russian President Putin likely to attend G20 leadership summit in New Delhi in September
Russia’s G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Lukash said the final decision will be taken by the Russian President himself but she said there are chances.
India-China LAC Clash: Defence Minister chairs high-level meet over Tawang faceoff, CDS Chauhan, NSA Doval in attendance
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with chiefs of all three defence forces-Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari- arrived at Defence Minister’s Delhi residence for the meeting.
Singh is likely to address the parliament over the India-China troops clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.
The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.
Army on Monday said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.
(News18)
India-China troops clash: Cong MPs give adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, seek discussion, statement from PM.
Nandan Nilekani, MoS IT Chandrashekhar likely to address in G20 meeting today
G20 Meet: Traffic Restrictions in Mumbai's Vakola Today
Excluding emergency services vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for any other type of vehicles coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).
India logs 114 new Covid cases, while active cases dip to 3,845 from 3,906: Govt
Elon Musk gets booed during surprise appearance at talk show. Says 'I'm rich, b****'
Elon Musk was on Sunday booed by the audience of a talk show where he made a surprise appearance. The richest person on Earth and Twitter head came out on stage at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco wearing a Twitter t-shirt.
But when the host Dave Chappelle introduced him by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” there was a lot of booing visible in a now-viral video. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," quipped Chappelle. Read More
J-K: IED planted by militants along road in Sopore detected
Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The IED, planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.
"More soldiers injured on PLA side..." says BJP MP Tapir Gao on India-China clash
- Arunachal-East MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that more Chinese soldiers were injured during the clash with Indian troops.
- Pointing to the latest border skirmish between India and China, on December 9 at the Tawang sector along the LAC, BJP MP said, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries."
'Govt trying to suppress matter to save its political image: Jairam Ramesh on Tawang face-off
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday accused the Centre of attempting to 'suppress' China's actions along the Line of Actual Control, claiming that the government was only trying to "save its political image".
His remarks after reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident resulted in injuries to both sides.
Lashing out at the government over the issue, Ramesh said the Congress has been "repeatedly trying to wake up the government" but is trying to "suppress" the matter.
"We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Ramesh tweeted.
India-China faceoff Live Updates: Injured Indian troops admitted to Guwahati hospital
The Indian troops, who sustained injuries during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, were admitted to a military hospital in Guwahati.
The clash last week at the Tawang sector, in which soldiers from both sides suffered injuries, ensued after PLA troops contacted the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.
The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in the Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.
(ANI)
U.S. November deficit rises sharply as revenues fall, outlays jump
The November U.S. budget deficit jumped by $57 billion or 30% from a year earlier to $249 billion, a record for the month, as revenues fell and outlays for education, healthcare and interest on the public debt rose sharply, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.
Receipts for November fell 10% or $29 billion from a year earlier to $252 billion, while outlays rose 6% or $28 billion to $501 billion, also a November record.
Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organisations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.
We don't like to politicise national security issue: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."
"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.
CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November
India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. Read More
PM to participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13th December
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, on 13th December, 2022 at 5 PM via video conferencing. The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country.
Sam Bankman-Fried Blames ‘Huge Management Failures’ for FTX Collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made his first public appearance Wednesday since his business empire imploded this month, insisting that he “did not ever try to commit fraud” and repeatedly saying he didn’t know the extent of what was going on within his crypto businesses.
In a live interview at The New York Times’ DealBook conference, Bankman-Fried blamed “huge management failures” and sloppy accounting for the collapse of his $32 billion company, which has sparked civil and criminal investigations.
Those investigations are focused on whether FTX broke the law by lending its customers’ funds to a trading firm, Alameda Research, which Bankman-Fried also owned. Speaking via a video feed from the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the 30-year-old said he didn’t “knowingly commingle funds.” At another point, he said, “I didn’t know exactly what was going on.” Read More
Zika Virus: First case reported in Karnataka, 5 yr-old-girl tests positive
According to a Pune lab report, a 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures.
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it".
Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune, as per the health department. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.
On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18. The patient is clinically stable and has no complications, the health department had said.
Securities and Exchange Commission has separately authorized charges relating to Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws: Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division of Enforcement
"We commend our law enforcement partners for working to secure the arrest of Mr. Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas on federal criminal charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission has separately authorized charges relating to Mr. Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws, which will be filed publicly tomorrow in the Southern District of New York."
