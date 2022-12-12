Live News: India, UK to start 6th round of trade talks

Business and Political Live Updates: Indian and British negotiators are set to sit down for the sixth round of talks for a free trade agreement after briefly pausing to allow a new government to take control.
Get real-time updates about the business and political news from India along with the world under Moneycontrol' single platform.
India & Brazil have been promoting their applications to join UN Security Council together with Japan & Germany, which is a sign of multipolarity. We see what added value India & Brazil can bring to UNSC knowing their stances on global & regional issues: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov
(ANI)
Google Doodle honours solar energy pioneer 'Sun Queen' Mária Telkes
Mária Telkes was a Hungarian American scientist whose pioneering work in solar energy spawned many inventions, including the first solar-powered house, earning her the nickname the "Sun Queen."
For her contributions to science, Google has dedicated an animated Doodle to mark what would have been her 122nd birthday on Monday. The Doodle demonstrates just a few of the ways we can harness solar energy, including her inventions of a solar oven, solar heating system and a solar-powered desalination unit for making seawater potable.
Born in Budapest on Dec. 12, 1900, Telkes earned a bachelor's degree and Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Budapest before moving to the US in 1924 to become a biophysicist at Westinghouse, where she worked on metal alloys for helping convert heat into electricity. In 1939, she went to work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she joined the university's Solar Energy Conversion Project.
(Cnet)
Xi Jinping's visit makes Saudi Arabia and Middle East states recalibrate their foreign policy towards US, China
The three-day visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia last week and his talks with the Saudi rulers and other important GCC leaders, as well as the signing of dozens of agreements with Riyadh, shows that Beijing is trying to increase its influence in the region, but would not go so far as to supplant the US security role and that Saudi Arabia has been recalibrating its relations with the US and China.
In contrast to the frosty reception accorded by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to US President Joe Biden last July, the Chinese leader was warmly welcomed with pomp and ceremony when he arrived in Riyadh last Wednesday. No wonder. After all, China is Saudi Arabia's biggest client and trading partner.
Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis
Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office on Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass becomes the first woman and second Black person to hold the city's top job and will formally assume her duties Monday amid multiple crises in the nation's second most populous city.
NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage
NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission -- a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years. After racing through the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) per hour, the uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large orange and white parachutes, as seen on NASA TV.
CJI to administer oath to new SC Judge Dipankar Datta today
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday will administer the oath of office to Justice Dipankar Datta, whose name was approved by the Centre for appointment to the Supreme Court.
Justice Datta, son of late Salil Kumar Datta, a former Calcutta High Court judge, and brother-in-law of Justice Amitava Roy, a former Supreme Court judge, will take the oath at 10.30 a.m. in courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court.
The inauguration of Justice Datta, the outgoing Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, brings the total number of judges on the top court to 28, up from the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today ; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, said BJP leaders.
Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.
Besides the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony, BJP sources said.
Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.
In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.
Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.
