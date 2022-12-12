Live News: India, UK to start 6th round of trade talks

December 12, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Google Doodle honours solar energy pioneer 'Sun Queen' Mária Telkes



Mária Telkes was a Hungarian American scientist whose pioneering work in solar energy spawned many inventions, including the first solar-powered house, earning her the nickname the "Sun Queen."

For her contributions to science, Google has dedicated an animated Doodle to mark what would have been her 122nd birthday on Monday. The Doodle demonstrates just a few of the ways we can harness solar energy, including her inventions of a solar oven, solar heating system and a solar-powered desalination unit for making seawater potable.

Born in Budapest on Dec. 12, 1900, Telkes earned a bachelor's degree and Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Budapest before moving to the US in 1924 to become a biophysicist at Westinghouse, where she worked on metal alloys for helping convert heat into electricity. In 1939, she went to work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she joined the university's Solar Energy Conversion Project.

(Cnet)