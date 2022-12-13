Live News: India, China troops face off at LAC, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh likely to address in Parliament today

Business and Political Live Updates: Troops of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) were involved in a face off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, leading to "minor injuries" on both sides, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources, on December 12. It is expected that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may speak on the latest clash between India-China troops along LAC in Tawang Sector.
PM to participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on 13th December
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, on 13th December, 2022 at 5 PM via video conferencing. The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country.
Sam Bankman-Fried Blames ‘Huge Management Failures’ for FTX Collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made his first public appearance Wednesday since his business empire imploded this month, insisting that he “did not ever try to commit fraud” and repeatedly saying he didn’t know the extent of what was going on within his crypto businesses.
In a live interview at The New York Times’ DealBook conference, Bankman-Fried blamed “huge management failures” and sloppy accounting for the collapse of his $32 billion company, which has sparked civil and criminal investigations.
Those investigations are focused on whether FTX broke the law by lending its customers’ funds to a trading firm, Alameda Research, which Bankman-Fried also owned. Speaking via a video feed from the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the 30-year-old said he didn’t “knowingly commingle funds.” At another point, he said, “I didn’t know exactly what was going on.” Read More
Zika Virus: First case reported in Karnataka, 5 yr-old-girl tests positive
According to a Pune lab report, a 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures.
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it".
Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune, as per the health department. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.
On November 16, he came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18. The patient is clinically stable and has no complications, the health department had said.
Securities and Exchange Commission has separately authorized charges relating to Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws: Gurbir S. Grewal, Director, Division of Enforcement
"We commend our law enforcement partners for working to secure the arrest of Mr. Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas on federal criminal charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission has separately authorized charges relating to Mr. Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws, which will be filed publicly tomorrow in the Southern District of New York."
