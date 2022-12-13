Live News: India, China troops face off at LAC, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh likely to address in Parliament today

December 13, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried Blames ‘Huge Management Failures’ for FTX Collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made his first public appearance Wednesday since his business empire imploded this month, insisting that he “did not ever try to commit fraud” and repeatedly saying he didn’t know the extent of what was going on within his crypto businesses.

In a live interview at The New York Times’ DealBook conference, Bankman-Fried blamed “huge management failures” and sloppy accounting for the collapse of his $32 billion company, which has sparked civil and criminal investigations.

Those investigations are focused on whether FTX broke the law by lending its customers’ funds to a trading firm, Alameda Research, which Bankman-Fried also owned. Speaking via a video feed from the Bahamas, where FTX was based, the 30-year-old said he didn’t “knowingly commingle funds.” At another point, he said, “I didn’t know exactly what was going on.” Read More