Live News: PM Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow

Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) on February 10, 2023, that has attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of over Rs 27 lakh crore as U.P. aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.
“I look forward to being in Lucknow tomorrow, 10th February to take part in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. UP’s development strides have drawn several investors to the state. This has created opportunities for the youth of the State. @InvestInUp,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.
Centre notifies appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Arvind Kumar as judges of Supreme Court. Supreme Court to have a full 34 judge strength after they take oath.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: More money needed as people face nightmare on nightmare, says Guterres
According to UN chief Antonio Guterres, more money needs to be provided for Turkey and Syria, as well as more aid reaching the earthquake-affected areas of the country.
In his speech, Guterres spoke just hours after the first UN aid convoy crossed the Turkish border into Syria.
“More help is on the way, but much more – much more – is needed,” the secretary general said.
The UN will launch an international appeal for funding next week, he said.
“People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare,” Guterres added.
People living in northwest Syria had already endured 12 years of civil war when the earthquake struck, with humanitarian aid delivered through only a single crossing from Turkey amid opposition from Russia, the main ally of the Syrian government, which wants aid to come through Damascus.
As a result of international sanctions, Guterres stressed that humanitarian aid to Syria is unaffected.
“No sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present,” he said.
An ISRO SSLV-D2 launches into space
The Indian Space Research Organization is planning to launch the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in order to launch three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit: EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2. SSLV can launch up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on a 'launch-on-demand' basis. In addition to providing low-cost access to space, it allows multiple satellites to be launched at the same time and requires minimal launch infrastructure. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t. EOS-07 is 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realized by ISRO.
Pakistan bailout talks will continue until pact is finalised, says IMF
A mission led by Nathan Porter from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to discuss the ninth review of the authorities' program supported by the EFF. At the end of the visit, Porter issued the following statement:
“The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions.”
Pakistan bailout talks will continue until pact is finalised, says IMF
A mission led by Nathan Porter from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to discuss the ninth review of the authorities' program supported by the EFF. At the end of the visit, Porter issued the following statement:
“The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions.”
ISRO SSLV rocket launch LIVE updates: On its second development flight, SSLV successfully launches three satellites, including EOS-07, from the first launch pad at SDSC, Sriharikota
ISRO SSLV rocket launch LIVE updates: Countdown starts for launch of SSLV-D2/EOS-07
Three satellites -- EOS-07 of Isro, Janus-1 of ANTARIS of the US, and AzaadiSat-2 of Space Kidz India, Chennai -- will be launched by SSLV rocket at 9.18 am. The first launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will be used to launch the satellites.
PM Modi Mumbai visit Live Updates: Traffic update
There will be traffic disruptions on certain roads due to security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Friday, police said.
On the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, and roads leading to these roads, traffic will be controlled from 2.45 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.
There will be a traffic regulation between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah road in Marol.
Along Marol Church Road, side roads, Airport Road, the junction of the Metro Station, Andheri-Ghatkopar-Kurla road, and the Elevated Airport Road, traffic will also be "controlled and regulated."
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Syria earthquake relief granted blanket license by US
In response to the earthquake in Syria, the US Treasury Department has issued a blanket licence for earthquake relief.
“U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,’’ deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”
This licence extends on broad humanitarian authorizations that have already been granted for six months.
PM Modi Mumbai visit Live Updates: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train
Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the country's 10th Vande Bharat train. Additionally, it will improve connectivity between Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapore, which are important pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra.
Three satellites will be launched into orbit today in a 450km circle
In 13 minutes after liftoff, EOS-07 will be launched by the three-stage rocket and in 1.6 minutes, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 will be launched.
2.25 lakh Indians to renounce citizenship by 2022: Government to Parliament
A significant number of Indian citizens have renounced their citizenship in the last few years, with 1.63 lakh doing so in 2021 and 2.25 lakh in 2022.
“As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014),” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.
“As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years,” the reply added.
NASA awards Blue Origin its first interplanetary launch contract for a mission to Mars
NASA awarded Blue Origin its first interplanetary contract on Thursday to study the magnetic field around Mars next year as part of a mission built by the private space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in late 2024 with NASA's dual-spacecraft ESCAPADE mission.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Death toll in Turkey-Syria quake rises to 21,051
The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen above 21,000.
Hopes of finding people alive have dimmed and experts fear the toll could rise sharply.
Here are the latest death tolls:
Turkey: 17,674 people
Syria: 3,377 people
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: In northwestern Syria, IRC's Miliband says 'desperate needs exist'
According to Al Jazeera, International Rescue Committee (IRC) president David Miliband spoke with the network.
As a result of Monday's earthquake, IRC staff on the ground report that the people of northwestern Syria have "desperate needs."
“It’s vital to attack the threats to life that come from the freezing cold, from the lack of medicines to treat illnesses and injury, from the lack of blankets and other essentials, but also to address the cash needs of people who’ve been left with virtually nothing as a result of this appalling tragedy,” Miliband said in an interview from New York.
It was noted by the former senior Labour party politician that any humanitarian response was also complicated by the Syrian war, adding that Syrian government forces and their Russian allies recently bombed the northwest.
“We cannot rely on what is called cross-line delivery of aid – that means cross conflict lines from Damascus-held areas into the northwest of the country so we have to rely on cross-border aid from Turkey,” he said.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Man rescued in Kahramanmaras after 96 hours under debris
Search teams have pulled a young man from the rubble in hard-hit Kahramanmaras.
Albert Sachma, who is 26, was rescued early on Friday morning, according to Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel.
He’d been trapped for some 96 hours in the collapsed building in the city’s Dolgaderoglu district.
Sachma was taken to hospital.
Opposition set to oppose Govt over Adani issue after PM's dig at Gandhis
Parliament is expected to see a stormy day on Friday as the Opposition continues to attack the government over the Adani-Hindenburg dispute. In addition to the Adani issue, inflation and unemployment, the Opposition attacked the BJP-led government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!