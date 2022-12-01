Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: First phase of polling begins

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Some key constituencies in the first phase include Surat, Porbandar, Khambhalia, Rajkot, Jamnagar North, and Morbi - the site of the bridge collapse incident that claimed the lives of over 140 people in October.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: As Gujarat assembly elections polling begins, it will witness a battle between the country's three major parties - BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
India's G20 presidency set to start from today
Polling underway in Jamnagar
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Full list of constituencies in phase 1
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
