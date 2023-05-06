English
    May 06, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

    Latest news today| J&K: Encounter underway in Karhama Kunzer, Baramulla

    Latest news updates: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla, J&K. Search operation is underway. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police

    • May 06, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      News Alert

      Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police

    • May 06, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Amod Ashok Nagpure, SSP Baramulla, provides updates on the Baramulla encounter:

      "Information was received about some suspicious movement. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed. Our forces are alert in view of G20 Summit and we are neutralising the threat & G20 Summit will be organised successfully"

    • May 06, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on May 6, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

