Latest news today| J&K: Encounter underway in Karhama Kunzer, Baramulla

Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police
Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police
"Information was received about some suspicious movement. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed. Our forces are alert in view of G20 Summit and we are neutralising the threat & G20 Summit will be organised successfully"
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on May 6, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!