News Highlights: Delhi reports 948 more COVID cases; positivity rate at 25.69%

News updates: The national capital also reported two more death due to COVID-19. Active cases stand at 5,578.
This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
Delhi reports 948 more COVID cases in the last 24 hours; positivity rate at 25.69%
The national capital also reported two more death due to COVID-19. Active cases stand at 5,578.
Latest News
Assam: All schools and colleges in Tinsukia district to remain closed on April 24 in the view of severe thunderstorm and hailstorm that occurred on April 22-23, announced District disaster management authority
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the slum area near Falguni Abasan, Salt Lake. Ten fire tenders at the spot.
Another Cheetah brought from South Africa dies at MP's Kuno National Park
Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained: MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan.
Countdown for BRS Government has begun: Amit Shah
K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana is on the verge of being overthrown, and according to Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP would continue to fight until that happens.
Speaking at a mass gathering called the "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella, near Hyderabad, Shah promised to abolish Muslim reservations if the BJP win in Telangana assembly elections.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to visit Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee on April 25
Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna at 2 pm on April 25.
Sudan violence update: Efforts underway to ensure safety of Indians stuck, says MEA
--MEA, Indian Embassy in Sudan in touch with UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt & US.
--Two IAF C-130J positioned on standby in Jeddah while INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan
--Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum: MEA
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriages: What does the resolution say?
--“India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs."
--"Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through Legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined."
--"Any decision by the Apex Court in such sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country."
--"There is no gain saying that the issue at hand is highly-sensitive, commented upon and criticized by various sections of society, including socio-religious groups,for being a social-experiment, engineered by a selected few."
--"This, in addition to it, being socially and morally compunctive."
--"The responsibility of lawmaking has been entrusted to the legislature under our Constitution. Certainly the Laws made by the legislature are truly democratic as they are made after undergoing thorough consultative processes and reflect the views of all sections ofthe society. The legislature is accountable to the public.”
News Alert
Bar Council of India (BCI) passes a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.
News Alert
Rajiv Bindal been appointed as the state president of Himachal Pradesh BJP
Andhra: Annual Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy begins in Vizag
It started at 3 AM in the morning. People are coming at full capacity. We are expecting 1.2 to 1.4 lakh people. No one is facing any inconvenience. More than 60 buses are deployed for the management of the devotees, said Trivikrama Varma, Police Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on 24th April & participate in National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle, begins liquidation sale
The home goods retailer, which shot to popularity in the 1990s as a go-to shopping destination for couples making wedding registries and planning for new babies, has seen demand drop off in recent years as its merchandising strategy to sell more store-branded products flopped.
The company added that its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it starts efforts to effect the closure of its retail locations.
WFI sexual harassment case: Complaint sent by seven girls yet to be filed, say protesting wrestlers
Seven girls including a minor gave a complaint at CP PS against Brijbhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but yet to be filed.There must be POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months...:Wrestlers protest against then WFI chief & BJP strongman Brij Bhushan Singh.
Khalistan supporter and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh
Old jobs are vanishing due to disruptive innovation; workforce needs continuous upskilling for new jobs: Dharmendra Pradhan
News Alert
"Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and law..," says Punjab CM onAmritpal'sarrest
Governments race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan amid violence
The US military airlifted embassy officials out of Sudan on Sunday and international governments raced to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens trapped in the capital as rival generals battled for control of Africa's third-largest country for a ninth straight day.
Fighting raged in Omdurman, the city across the Nile from Sudan's capital, Khartoum, residents reported. The violence came despite a declared truce that was to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. (PTI)
Live News: DCW Chief issues notice to police regarding reported failure in registering FIR by women wrestlers
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR by women wrestlers in a sexual harassment case. They have complained to the Commission that they have given a written complaint to Delhi Police 2 days back but their FIR has not been registered yet.
News Alert
Special flight carrying Amritpal Singh from Punjab lands at Dibrugarh airport in Assam: Officials
Live News: Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh's mother Balwinder Kaur comments on son's arrest
"Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur says, "We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior...We will fight a legal battle and we will also go & meet him at the earliest".
Live News: Tarsem Singh, father of Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh comments on his arrest
Tarsem Singh, father of Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh said, "...Through TV we came to know that he surrendered before the Police. We too wanted the same because people were being harassed due to him...We will fight the case, the entire community should fight it, he was working to save people from the drug menace; an offer has been made to us for it..."
Live News: "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann comments on Amritpal Singh's arrest
"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...It had been 35 days. Today Amritpal Singh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics..."
Live News: Congress top-brass attends Basava Jayanti celebration at Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkote in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka LoP and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah attended the Basava Jayanti celebration at Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkote, Karnataka
News Alert
Advisory issued for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert
News Alert
Security enhanced outside Dibrugarh airport in Assam. Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh is being brought to Dibrugarh jail. He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga, Punjab earlier today.
Live News: 'This is a high voltage battle between two Vokkaliga leaders,' says Karnataka Minister & BJP candidate R. Ashoka
"Karnataka Minister & BJP candidate from Kanakpura constituency R. Ashoka says, "This is a high voltage battle between two Vokkaliga leaders (DK Shivakumar and he), two powerful leaders...We (BJP) are on our way to a winning stage...I am campaigning here for the third day. So far no one from Congress came to any village, they are sleeping. JD(S) is also sleeping..." says Karnataka Minister & BJP candidate R. Ashoka
News Alert
Two coaches of the Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district today morning. No casualty was reported in the incident.
Live News: 'How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty,' says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
"It's surprising that details of security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the PM got leaked into media," says MoS MEA & BJP leader V Muraleedharan
"It's surprising that the details of the security arrangements that were proposed to be organised for the PM got leaked into the media and WhatsApp groups of thousands of people. But the most surprising thing is the silence that is maintained by the Kerala govt. Within 24 hrs the person responsible should have been identified, but no action being taken," says MoS MEA & BJP leader V Muraleedharan
Latest news today: 'Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister's visit to Kochi,' says K. Sethu Raman, Kochi City Police Commissioner
K. Sethu Raman, Kochi City Police Commissioner detailed the various safety measures put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. He said 2060 policemen have been deployed, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm, 15,000 people are expected at the Prime Minister's roadshow and 20,000 at the Yuvam-23 event.
Live News: "We met with the victim's family members and the villagers," says NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo
"We met with the victim's family members and the villagers. We have considered all their statements and noted them. We will verify all the facts with the police and the doctor," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo on the alleged rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Dinajpur's Kaliaganj said
Live News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Sangamanatha Temple
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Sangamanatha Temple and offers prayers at Kudalasangama in Bagalkote, Karnataka.
Live News: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reacts to Opposition's allegations of BJP ignoring Lingayats
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "They are trying to say that and create an image but it is absolutely false and people have not accepted it. We have given the highest number of Lingayat seats. BS Yediyurappa was the CM twice, Jagadish Shettar was the CM and now Basavaraj Bommai is the CM. How many people from that community were made the CM by Congress?"
Live News: Nitish Kumar reacts to Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary's "mitti mein mila denge" remark
On Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary's "mitti mein mila denge" warning for Nitish Kumar Govt in the state, CM says, "If he is saying that, tell him to do it. Those who use such words have no brain..."
Live News: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala comments on Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh's arrest
On Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh's arrest by Punjab Police, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala says, "...Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?..."
News Alert
Former CM and Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar meets Rahul Gandhi at Hubbali Airport.
Live News: CPI to support Congress on 215 seats in Karnataka Election says Congress' Randeep Surjewala
"We reached out to CPI. They have fielded 7 candidates & they were going to field more. They agreed that there will be a friendly contest on the 7 seats but on all remaining 215 seats, the entire CPI cadre will whole-heartedly, without any pre-condition or expectation, support the Congress candidates in this fight against the BJP" says Randeep Surjewala
Live News: 'Karnataka and its people are very educated and they quietly contribute to nation-building' says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The consultation with the states and recognition of the federal nature of our country has been 100% followed by PM Modi. He has been a CM himself so he knows what it is to recognise the role of states and give them their due in time...Karnataka and its people are very educated and they quietly contribute to nation-building says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka
Live News: "It may be a war happening in Europe but it had 'global repercussions'" says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
"It may be a war happening in Europe but it had 'global repercussions'... Western economies took a certain formula to deal with the 'stressed economy situation', but that method proven to be hurtful for their economy as an after effect...," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka
News Alert
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Hubbali, Karnataka.
Live News: 'People of the state will teach Siddaramaiah a lesson,' says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
"It is not right for a former CM to make a statement like this. He has stated that the entire Lingayat community is corrupt, Brahmin community had been ridiculed in the past. Earlier, he had tried to break the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community when he was the Chief Minister. The people of the state will teach Siddaramaiah a lesson,"Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommaisaid commentingon Karnataka LoP and former CM Siddaramaiah's statement that a Lingayat CM has done corruption in the state
Live News: 'The incident is very unfortunate' says NCP MP Supriya Sule comments on accident between truck and bus on Pune–Bengaluru Highway
The incident is very unfortunate. After coming here, police informed me that the incident took place due to brake failure. We will wait for the investigation. Police and administration did a good job and admitted the injured to the hospital, NCP MP Supriya Sule said
News Alert
India reports over 10,000 COVID cases for fifth straight day
Live News: Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill comments on Amritpal Singh's arrest
"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill says
Live News: PM Modi to inaugurate first Water Metro in Kochi on April 25
PM Modi will inaugurate India’s first Water Metro on April 25. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.
Rodewal Gurudwara cleric narrates the sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest:
"He came here at night".. Rodewal Gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest: Amritpal Singh came to the gurudwara on Saturday night. He hiself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, while speaking to ANI.
Amritpal Singh arrested:
Controversial Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh has been brought to Air Force Station, Bathinda, by Punjab Police. He was arrested from Moga earlier this morning.
Who is controversial separatist leader and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh?
Dubbed Bhindranwale 2.0, Amritpal Singh is the head of Waris Punjab De, who made headlines in late February when he led a sword and gun-wielding mob of supporters that attacked a police station in Ajnala, demanding the quashing of an FIR against himself and the release of his close aide. Idolising slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Singh has said, “Bhindranwale is my inspiration. I will walk the path shown by him. I want to be like him because that’s what every Sikh wants, but I am not copying him. I am not even equal to dust on his feet.”