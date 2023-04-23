News Highlights: Delhi reports 948 more COVID cases; positivity rate at 25.69%

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

April 23, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

April 23, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

Delhi reports 948 more COVID cases in the last 24 hours; positivity rate at 25.69%



The national capital also reported two more death due to COVID-19. Active cases stand at 5,578.

April 23, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST

Assam: All schools and colleges in Tinsukia district to remain closed on April 24 in the view of severe thunderstorm and hailstorm that occurred on April 22-23, announced District disaster management authority

April 23, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the slum area near Falguni Abasan, Salt Lake. Ten fire tenders at the spot.

April 23, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

Another Cheetah brought from South Africa dies at MP's Kuno National Park

Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained: MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan.

April 23, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

Countdown for BRS Government has begun: Amit Shah

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana is on the verge of being overthrown, and according to Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP would continue to fight until that happens.

Speaking at a mass gathering called the "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella, near Hyderabad, Shah promised to abolish Muslim reservations if the BJP win in Telangana assembly elections.

April 23, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to visit Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee on April 25


Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Kolkata to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna at 2 pm on April 25.

April 23, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

Sudan violence update: Efforts underway to ensure safety of Indians stuck, says MEA

--MEA, Indian Embassy in Sudan in touch with UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt & US.

--Two IAF C-130J positioned on standby in Jeddah while INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan

--Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum: MEA

April 23, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriages: What does the resolution say?

--“India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs."

--"Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through Legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined."

--"Any decision by the Apex Court in such sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country."

--"There is no gain saying that the issue at hand is highly-sensitive, commented upon and criticized by various sections of society, including socio-religious groups,for being a social-experiment, engineered by a selected few."

--"This, in addition to it, being socially and morally compunctive."

--"The responsibility of lawmaking has been entrusted to the legislature under our Constitution. Certainly the Laws made by the legislature are truly democratic as they are made after undergoing thorough consultative processes and reflect the views of all sections ofthe society. The legislature is accountable to the public.”

April 23, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Bar Council of India (BCI) passes a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.