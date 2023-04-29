Latest news today: Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

Latest news updates: 2 FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi Police on April 28.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comments on Modi in the backdrop of the WFI case:
"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet. Why the govt is trying to save him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.
Priyanka Gandhi meets protestors:
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the female wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Singh, who also happens to be a BJP MP, is facing 2 FIRs registered by the Delhi Police on April 28.
New scholarship program for Indian students announced by Imperial College, UK:
The prestigious Imperial College announced through a statement, a new scholarship program for Indian Masters students. The college aims to support 30 students over the next 3 years under its new "Future Leaders Scholarship". Notably, 15 of these scholarships will be reserved for female candidates.
