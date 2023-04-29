Latest news today: Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

April 29, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comments on Modi in the backdrop of the WFI case:

"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet. Why the govt is trying to save him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.