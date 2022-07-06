Latest News Live: LPG Cooking Gas To Be Costlier From Today

July 06, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Issues related to Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai riots came up but MVA government was indecisive: CM Shinde

Noting that there must be "big reason" for 50 MLAs to leave a ruling alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the previous MVA government which had Congress and Shiv Sena as constituents could not take a decision when matters concerning Hindutva or Veer Savarkar or that on Mumbai blasts and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim came up.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

"We have decided to take our Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology, his role further. If 50 MLAs take such a step, then there must be a big reason for it. Nobody takes such a big decision for small reason. Even a corporator does not take such a decision. Why did 50 MLAs take such a decision? There was a need to think about this," Shinde said.

(ANI)