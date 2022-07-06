Latest News Live: LPG Cooking Gas To Be Costlier From Today

Latest News Live: Catch up with important news and development of the day.
Latest News Live: Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of important news in India and across the world today on July 6, 2022.
Issues related to Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai riots came up but MVA government was indecisive: CM Shinde
Noting that there must be "big reason" for 50 MLAs to leave a ruling alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the previous MVA government which had Congress and Shiv Sena as constituents could not take a decision when matters concerning Hindutva or Veer Savarkar or that on Mumbai blasts and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim came up.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.
"We have decided to take our Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology, his role further. If 50 MLAs take such a step, then there must be a big reason for it. Nobody takes such a big decision for small reason. Even a corporator does not take such a decision. Why did 50 MLAs take such a decision? There was a need to think about this," Shinde said.
(ANI)
Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in the Rana Kandowalia murder case: PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law & Order
Domestic LPG cylinder price hike
Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices increased by Rs 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by Rs 18/cylinder. 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50.
AgnipathRecruitment Scheme Registration Receives 7,49,899 Applications
The online registration process conducted by IAF towards the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received: Indian Air Force (IAF)
(ANI)
J&K |
An encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir Police
During the encounter (Kulgam), 2 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents & police. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police
(ANI)
Two local terrorists surrender during Kulgam encounter: police
Police on Wednesday said that two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces in Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesman, the local duo surrendered on the appeal of their parents.
Udhampur, J&K |
The district administration of Udhampur established a desk for the issuance of RFID cards at the Railway Station of the city for the convenience of Shri Amarnath ji pilgrims.
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.
(PTI)
Spicejet Flight Delhi-Dubai
138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave for Dubai from Karachi in alternate aircraft
World | Canada to Throw Over 13.6 Million Oxford-AstraZeneca
Canada is going to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad, reports AP.
IMD issues orange alert for coastal Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools to remain shut.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the important news today July 6, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, and developments!