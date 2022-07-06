 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Latest News Live: LPG Cooking Gas To Be Costlier From Today

Jul 06, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Latest News Live: Catch up with important news and development of the day.

Latest News Live: Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of important news in India and across the world today on July 6, 2022.

July 06, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Issues related to Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai riots came up but MVA government was indecisive: CM Shinde

Noting that there must be "big reason" for 50 MLAs to leave a ruling alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the previous MVA government which had Congress and Shiv Sena as constituents could not take a decision when matters concerning Hindutva or Veer Savarkar or that on Mumbai blasts and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim came up.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.
"We have decided to take our Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology, his role further. If 50 MLAs take such a step, then there must be a big reason for it. Nobody takes such a big decision for small reason. Even a corporator does not take such a decision. Why did 50 MLAs take such a decision? There was a need to think about this," Shinde said.

(ANI)

July 06, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in the Rana Kandowalia murder case: PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law & Order

July 06, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Domestic LPG cylinder price hike

Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices increased by Rs 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by Rs 18/cylinder. 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50.

July 06, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Agnipath

Recruitment Scheme Registration Receives 7,49,899 Applications


The online registration process conducted by IAF towards the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received: Indian Air Force (IAF)

(ANI)

July 06, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

J&K |

An encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir Police


During the encounter (Kulgam), 2 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents & police. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

(ANI)

July 06, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Two local terrorists surrender during Kulgam encounter: police


Police on Wednesday said that two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces in Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesman, the local duo surrendered on the appeal of their parents.

July 06, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Udhampur, J&K |

The district administration of Udhampur established a desk for the issuance of RFID cards at the Railway Station of the city for the convenience of Shri Amarnath ji pilgrims.

July 06, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade


The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.

(PTI)

July 06, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

Spicejet Flight Delhi-Dubai 

138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave for Dubai from Karachi in alternate aircraft

July 06, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

World | Canada to Throw Over 13.6 Million Oxford-AstraZeneca

Canada is going to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad, reports AP.