Latest News Live: Police captures Suspect in shooting on July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

July 05, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

World | Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate

Torrential rains kept battering Australia‘s east coast on Tuesday, intensifying the floods crisis in Sydney as thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes overnight after rivers swiftly rose past danger levels.

About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, the bulk in Sydney‘s western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders, up from Monday’s 30,000, state Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke said.

(Reuters)