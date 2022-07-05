Latest News Live: Police captures Suspect in shooting on July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
World | Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, reports say
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. Read More
World | China’s Liu discusses tariffs with Yellen as US looks to ease
China’s Vice Premier Liu He discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs in a call with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some trade levies. Read More
World | Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate
Torrential rains kept battering Australia‘s east coast on Tuesday, intensifying the floods crisis in Sydney as thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes overnight after rivers swiftly rose past danger levels.
About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, the bulk in Sydney‘s western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders, up from Monday’s 30,000, state Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke said.
(Reuters)
Heavy rain forecast in Mumbai till Friday, NDRF deployed, CM Eknath Shinde puts administration on alert
- An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad.
- Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
Police captures Suspect in shooting on July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb
A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
The gunman climbed to the roof of a business using a ladder in an alley, police said. The attack turned a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.
Hours later, police announced that they had a suspect in custody after 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III surrendered to authorities.
(Reuters)
