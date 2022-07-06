Latest News Live: RBI unveils steps to improve forex inflows amid Rupee fall

Latest News Live: Catch up with important news and developments of the day.
Latest News Live: RBI announces steps to diversify sources of FX funding to cool volatility, dampen impact of global spillovers.
FIR against Mahua Moitra for 'Kali remark'; BJP demands arrest; Moitra says 'bring it on BJP'
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for allegedly ”outraging religious feelings” as the row over her comment on Goddess Kali intensified with the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanding her arrest and Moitra daring the saffron party to ”bring it on”, saying she was not afraid of its ”goons”. Read more.
Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan resigns from the state cabinet
Smoke detected in IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing on Tuesday: DGCA officials
Hindustan Power Exchange begins operation
HPX is the third power exchange in the country as Indian Energy Exchange and Power Exchange of India Ltd are already operational. Read more
India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 Million Ton (MT) from 50.98 MT during June, 2022 as compared to June 2021: Ministry of Coal (ANI)
Of the top 37 coal mines in India, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 percent, and the production of another nine mines stood between 80 and 100 percent. Read More
Breaking news: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs
The reports of his resignation comes amid speculations that the ruling BJP will nominate him as their candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Read more.
RBI announces steps to diversify sources of FX funding to cool volatility, dampen impact of global spillovers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 announced a series of measures to diversify sources of forex funding to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs.
- RBI says global outlook clouded by recession risks, high risk-aversion gripped financial markets
- It says emerging market economies facing retrenchment of portfolio flows, persistent downward pressures on their currencies
- FCNR (B), NRE deposits exempt from CRR, SLR upto Nov 4
- New issuances of 7-year, 14-year government bonds to be included under full accessible route for non-resident investment
- RBI temporarily removes interest rate cap on banks’ fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits until October 31
- RBI doubles cap on companies’ external commercial borrowings to $1.5 billion per financial year under automatic route
Indian Coast Guard has rescued all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I
ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea: ICG officials. (ANI)
The rescued crew includes 20 Indians along with 1 Pakistani and 1 Sri Lankan national. The rescued persons are being brought to Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers: ICG officials
Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine.
Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA.
Badminton: Saina Nehwal bows out of Malaysia Masters after going down 21-16 17-21 14-21 to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea
Sports: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three-match ODI series in West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja named vice captain
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rested.
AIADMK leadership row: SC stays HC order restraining General Council from amending party's bye-laws
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the June 23 division bench order of the Madras High Court order that had restrained the AIADMK General Council from amending the party bye-laws during its meeting. (ANI)
IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maharashtra from July 6 to 8
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day, resulting in a landslide near a chawl, water-logging at many places and traffic disruptions. Read more.
PM Modi lauds Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's in Cabinet meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting amid indications that the two will quit the Union Council of Ministers. With their term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday, Modi's appreciation of their work is being seen as an indication that it was their last Cabinet meeting.
Sources said both ministers will tender their resignation to the prime minister on Wednesday. Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters here. Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD (U) quota.
Police in Madhya Pradesh register FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over her remark about Goddess Kaali
SC refuses to cancel anticipatory bail granted to actor Vijay Babu by Kerala HC in sexual assault case
The Supreme Court, however, modified the part on the interrogation of the Kerala High Court order saying the petitioner Vijay Babu may be interrogated beyond July 3, 2022, if necessary. (ANI)
Consultative Committee for Defence Ministry to meet over Agnipath Scheme on July 8
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defense, over the Agnipath Scheme, on July 8. (ANI)
Mayhem in Boris Johnson's government as two more ministers resign
Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.
Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.
Three injured in Mumbai landslide after heavy rains; flooded roads & traffic snarls continue to plague citizens
Three people were injured after a landslide near a chawl in Mumbai on Wednesday, as the city continued to witness heavy rains for the third day in a row, with no respite to citizens as many low-lying areas were water-logged causing traffic disruptions, officials said. Read more.
DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet
- DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.
- SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937: DGCA.
- DGCA's audit of SpiceJet in Sep 2021 found component suppliers not being paid on regular basis leading to shortage of spares.
-Passenger safety is paramount: Aviation Minister Scindia following DGCA's notice to SpiceJet regarding 8 incidents in last 18 days.
SC to hear journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking 'urgent hearing' on Thursday
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear journalist Rohit Ranjan’s plea on Thursday in connection with a ‘misleading show’ for which he later apologised. (ANI)
Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Karachi; DGCA orders probe
- A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at Karachi, Pakistan today due to a technical fault.Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident.
- SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating the SG-11 flight was diverted to Karachi due to an 'indicator light malfunctioning'.
- More than 150 passengers present onboard the SpiceJet SG-11 Delhi-Dubai flight are safe, according to news agency ANI.
Will request CM to make provision for recruitment of 'Agniveer' as forest guards: Bihar minister
- Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar Singh on July 6 said he will write to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking reservation for Agniveers 'as forest guards' in the state on their retirement, notwithstanding the JD(U)'s opposition to the short-service appointment scheme for armed forces.
- Singh, the state’s environment minister, said that states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh have already announced supportive measures for the Agniveers’ post-retirement from services, and suggested that the NDA government in Bihar should follow suit.
Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Delhi Shopping Festival'; all markets of Delhi to be illuminated; discounts on products
- A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organized from 28th Jan to 26th Feb (in 2023). This will be the biggest shopping festival in India.
- "We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world," statedDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
- The fiscal deficit for Delhi for the year 2022-23 is targeted to be Rs 9,194 crore.
Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads
-Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, after spells of heavy showers over the last two days, and citizens complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city.
-Mumbai is likely to witness another wet day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours, according to civic officials.
Former WI skipper Merissa Aguilleira continues cricket journey into coaching
- Former West Indies Women's captain and ICC Women's T20 World Cup winnerMerissaAguilleirarecently took part in further Coach Development initiatives aimed at supporting her journey towards becoming a professional coach.
-Aguillerawho is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women's cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of theCWIRepresentative CoachingProgramme(Level 2) which was held at the National Cricket Centre inCouva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.
(ANI)
CAA to Implement by 2024 LS Elections: WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar
- It is our promise that we will implement CAA. I have complete faith that CAA will be implemented before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.
- TMC can't detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn't endorse it, they should take action - they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comments on Goddess Kali
(ANI)
6 People Go Missing Amid Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh
Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, six people missing: Disaster management official.
(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Hints at Big Announcement Soon
"I will make a big and an imp announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon," Kejriwal said in tweet on July 6.
PM Modi to visit Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the Bihar capital next week to take part in a function that would be held as part of the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building.
According to a Vidhan Sabha statement, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has expressed delight over the Modi's scheduled tour on July 12 which will be the first occasion for any prime minister to visit the Bihar assembly". Read More
India's Covid-19 Update
Active Covid cases rise to 1,15,212: Union Health Ministry
Single-day rise of 16,159 new coronavirus infections, 28 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,35,47,809 death toll to 5,25,270: Government
(PTI)
PM Modi to inaugurate Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot newspaper group today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing on Wednesday evening.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Agradoot is a widely read paper in Assam and has made a mark among people across all sections of society.
"At 4:30 PM today will be inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing. Agradoot is a widely read paper in Assam and has made a mark among people across all sections of society," tweeted PM Modi.
Issues related to Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai riots came up but MVA government was indecisive: CM Shinde
Noting that there must be "big reason" for 50 MLAs to leave a ruling alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the previous MVA government which had Congress and Shiv Sena as constituents could not take a decision when matters concerning Hindutva or Veer Savarkar or that on Mumbai blasts and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim came up.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said they had decided to take further "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.
"We have decided to take our Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology, his role further. If 50 MLAs take such a step, then there must be a big reason for it. Nobody takes such a big decision for small reason. Even a corporator does not take such a decision. Why did 50 MLAs take such a decision? There was a need to think about this," Shinde said.
(ANI)
Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in the Rana Kandowalia murder case: PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law & Order
Domestic LPG cylinder price hike
Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices increased by Rs 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by Rs 18/cylinder. 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50. Read More
AgnipathRecruitment Scheme Registration Receives 7,49,899 Applications
The online registration process conducted by IAF towards the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received: Indian Air Force (IAF)
(ANI)
J&K |
An encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir Police
During the encounter (Kulgam), 2 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents & police. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police
(ANI)
Two local terrorists surrender during Kulgam encounter: police
Police on Wednesday said that two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces in Hadigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesman, the local duo surrendered on the appeal of their parents.
Udhampur, J&K |
The district administration of Udhampur established a desk for the issuance of RFID cards at the Railway Station of the city for the convenience of Shri Amarnath ji pilgrims.
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.
(PTI)
Spicejet Flight Delhi-Dubai
138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave for Dubai from Karachi in alternate aircraft
World | Canada to Throw Over 13.6 Million Oxford-AstraZeneca
Canada is going to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad, reports AP.
IMD issues orange alert for coastal Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools to remain shut.
