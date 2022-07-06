Latest News Live: RBI unveils steps to improve forex inflows amid Rupee fall

July 06, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

RBI announces steps to diversify sources of FX funding to cool volatility, dampen impact of global spillovers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 announced a series of measures to diversify sources of forex funding to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs.

- RBI says global outlook clouded by recession risks, high risk-aversion gripped financial markets

- It says emerging market economies facing retrenchment of portfolio flows, persistent downward pressures on their currencies

- FCNR (B), NRE deposits exempt from CRR, SLR upto Nov 4

- New issuances of 7-year, 14-year government bonds to be included under full accessible route for non-resident investment

- RBI temporarily removes interest rate cap on banks’ fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits until October 31

- RBI doubles cap on companies’ external commercial borrowings to $1.5 billion per financial year under automatic route

Read more.