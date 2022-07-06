English
    July 06, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

    Latest News Live: RBI unveils steps to improve forex inflows amid Rupee fall

    Latest News Live: Catch up with important news and developments of the day.

    Latest News Live: RBI announces steps to diversify sources of FX funding to cool volatility, dampen impact of global spillovers.
    • July 06, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

      FIR against Mahua Moitra for 'Kali remark'; BJP demands arrest; Moitra says 'bring it on BJP'

      An FIR was registered on Wednesday against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for allegedly ”outraging religious feelings” as the row over her comment on Goddess Kali intensified with the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanding her arrest and Moitra daring the saffron party to ”bring it on”, saying she was not afraid of its ”goons”. Read more.

    • July 06, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

      Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan resigns from the state cabinet
       

       
    • July 06, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

      Smoke detected in IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing on Tuesday: DGCA officials
       

    • July 06, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

      Hindustan Power Exchange begins operation

      HPX is the third power exchange in the country as Indian Energy Exchange and Power Exchange of India Ltd are already operational. Read more

    • July 06, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

      India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 Million Ton (MT) from 50.98 MT during June, 2022 as compared to June 2021: Ministry of Coal (ANI)

      Of the top 37 coal mines in India, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 percent, and the production of another nine mines stood between 80 and 100 percent. Read More

    • July 06, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

      Breaking news: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs

      The reports of his resignation comes amid speculations that the ruling BJP will nominate him as their candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. Read more.

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

      RBI announces steps to diversify sources of FX funding to cool volatility, dampen impact of global spillovers

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 announced a series of measures to diversify sources of forex funding to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs.

      - RBI says global outlook clouded by recession risks, high risk-aversion gripped financial markets

      - It says emerging market economies facing retrenchment of portfolio flows, persistent downward pressures on their currencies

      - FCNR (B), NRE deposits exempt from CRR, SLR upto Nov 4

      - New issuances of 7-year, 14-year government bonds to be included under full accessible route for non-resident investment

      - RBI temporarily removes interest rate cap on banks’ fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits until October 31

      - RBI doubles cap on companies’ external commercial borrowings to $1.5 billion per financial year under automatic route

      Read more.

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

      Indian Coast Guard has rescued all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I

      ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea: ICG officials. (ANI)

      The rescued crew includes 20 Indians along with 1 Pakistani and 1 Sri Lankan national. The rescued persons are being brought to Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers: ICG officials

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

      Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine.

      Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA.

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

      Badminton: Saina Nehwal bows out of Malaysia Masters after going down 21-16 17-21 14-21 to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

      Sports: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three-match ODI series in West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja named vice captain

      Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rested.

    • July 06, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

      AIADMK leadership row: SC stays HC order restraining General Council from amending party's bye-laws

      The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the June 23 division bench order of the Madras High Court order that had restrained the AIADMK General Council from amending the party bye-laws during its meeting. (ANI)

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

