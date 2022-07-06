Latest News Live: RBI unveils steps to improve forex inflows amid Rupee fall

FIR against Mahua Moitra for 'Kali remark'; BJP demands arrest; Moitra says 'bring it on BJP'
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for allegedly ”outraging religious feelings” as the row over her comment on Goddess Kali intensified with the West Bengal unit of the BJP demanding her arrest and Moitra daring the saffron party to ”bring it on”, saying she was not afraid of its ”goons”. Read more.
July 06, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan resigns from the state cabinet
Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan, facing protests for his anti-Constitution remarks, announces resignation
Smoke detected in IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing on Tuesday: DGCA officials
A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05: DGCA pic.twitter.com/VAr90xniX5
Indian Coast Guard has rescued all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I
ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea: ICG officials. (ANI)
The rescued crew includes 20 Indians along with 1 Pakistani and 1 Sri Lankan national. The rescued persons are being brought to Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers: ICG officials
July 06, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine.
Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA.
After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay: Vistara Spokesperson
AIADMK leadership row: SC stays HC order restraining General Council from amending party's bye-laws
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the June 23 division bench order of the Madras High Court order that had restrained the AIADMK General Council from amending the party bye-laws during its meeting. (ANI)