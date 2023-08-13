English
    Aug 13, 2023 / 07:51 am

    Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia says it intercepted missiles at Crimean Bridge

    Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: The 19-km Crimean Bridge that links Crimea to Russia consists of two parallel routes for automobiles and trains over the Kerch Strait

    Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Two Ukrainian missiles attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge have been shot down by the air defence system in the Kerch Strait, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

    Ukraine on Saturday launched two S-200 missiles to strike the Crimean Bridge, but they "were detected in a timely manner and were intercepted in the air by Russian air defence systems," Russia's Tass news agency reported on Saturday, citing the country's Defence

    Ministry.

    The failed attack caused no damage or casualties, said the Ministry. However, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency said that two explosions were heard on Saturday near the bridge, citing Ukraine's Centre of National Resistance, Xinhua news agency reported.

    August 13, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

    August 13, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

    August 13, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

