September 02, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Sharing details about the security preparations for the G20 summit during the security rehearsals, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak said, "Our work is to make preparations for prevention to deal with any situation in a professional manner... We will implement the law in a polite but firm way... We are also taking help from the community, paramilitary forces, civil defence, home guard, resident associations, and market associations.”

“We are covering iconic places, vulnerable pockets or communally sensitive areas, and we have made plans for them. This is a professional way of policing...”

“We request the citizens of Delhi to extend their support in this...Do not believe any rumours and call 112 in any such situation... We will see to it that the summit is held in a peaceful and happy manner..."