BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi departs for Johannesburg; issues statement ahead of 15th BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for South Africa early today to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, marking his third visit to the nation.

On August 22, the prime minister's office released a statement saying that PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to the Republic of South Africa from August 22-24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, following which he will be visiting Athens in Greece on August 25.

"I am visiting the Republic

of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship", the prime minister said in a statement ahead of his four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.

The prime minister, who left early morning on August 22, also shared a tweet on microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, about his visit to South Africa and Greece.



Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2023

The prime minister, ahead of his departure for the summit today, released a statement, "BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development".

The 15th summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, being chaired by South Africa, will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. This is the the first in-person BRICS Summit, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, being held 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are expected to attend the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit virtually. Due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, he will not be attending in person. Putin will be represented by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Johannesburg.