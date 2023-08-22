English
    Aug 22, 2023 / 09:25 am

    BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi departs for Johannesburg; issues statement ahead of 15th BRICS Summit

    BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: The prime minister will also be travelling to Athens in Greece on August 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, marking his first visit to the country, according to a statement by the PMO.

    BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for South Africa early today to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, marking his third visit to the nation.

    On August 22, the prime minister's office released a statement saying that PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to the Republic of South Africa from August 22-24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, following which he will be visiting Athens in Greece on August 25.

    "I am visiting the Republic

    of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African Chairmanship", the prime minister said in a statement ahead of his four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.


    The prime minister, who left early morning on August 22, also shared a tweet on microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, about his visit to South Africa and Greece.

    The prime minister, ahead of his departure for the summit today, released a statement, "BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system. This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development".

    The 15th summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, being chaired by South Africa, will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. This is the the first in-person BRICS Summit, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, being held 2019.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are expected to attend the summit.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit virtually. Due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, he will not be attending in person. Putin will be represented by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Johannesburg.

      The prime minister left for Johannesburg in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22-24, following which he will visit Athens in Greece on August 25.
    • August 22, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: China, Russia, South Africa support BRICS expansion, Brazil skeptical

      - In a bid to expand the country's geopolitical and trade influence amid the lingering UK-China trade tiff, China is seeking an expansion of the BRICS grouping.
      - Russia, in a hope to dissolve its diplomatic isolation over the Ukraine war, is also keen on adding new members to the bloc, supported by South Africa.
      - Brazil is still skeptical about the expansion of the bloc.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

      - Chinese President Xi Jinping reached Johannesburg in South Africa on August 22 to attend the 15th BRICS summit.
      - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with other state officials, received Jinping at the Johannesburg airport, as per a report by the Global Times.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: India approaching BRICS bloc expansion with "an open mind", says Foreign secretary

      - Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, explaining India's take on the bloc expansion of the BRICS group, noted that India is approaching the issue of expanding the BRICS grouping with “a positive intent and an open mind”.

    • August 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

    • August 22, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: BRICS leaders divided over bloc expansion

      - Leaders of the BRICS group have been divided over the expansion of the bloc by adding new members, including the admission criteria.
      - According to South Africa, more than 40 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt and Ethiopia, have expressed interest in joining BRICS.

    • August 22, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: India-Greece bilateral ties have strengthened in modern times, says PM Modi

      - The prime minister, ahead of his one-day visit to Athens in Greece said, "Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia. In modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism. Cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence, and cultural and people-to-people contacts have been bringing our two countries closer".

      - "I look forward to my visit to Greece opening a new chapter in our multifacted relationship," noted the prime minister.

    • August 22, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Greece on Aug 25; interact with Indian diaspora 

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Athens in Greece on August 25 at the the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece.
      - This will be the prime minister's first visit to the ancient land of Greece, said the prime minister in a statement
      - PM Modi will also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years.

    • August 22, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: PM Modi to participate in BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that during his stay in Johannesburg, he will take part in the participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event, which will be held as part of the BRICS Summit.

      - "I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event.I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg," further noted PM Modi in his statement.

    • August 22, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      BRICS Summit Live Updates: South Africa chairing 15th BRICS Summit from Aug 22-24

      - The 15th BRICS Summit, which will be held from August 22 to 24, is being chaired by South Africa.
      - This year, the theme of the summit is focussed on ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism’.
      - This theme highlights the five priorities of South Africa for 2023.
      - These include - developing a partnership towards an equitable just transition, including managing the risks associated with climate change; transforming education and skills development for the future; unlocking opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area; strengthening post-pandemic socioeconomic recovery and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development; and strengthening multilateralism, including reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes.

