Aug 17, 2023 / 04:40 pm

Go First LIVE Updates: On July 24, the Resolution Professional (RP) of the grounded airline Go First informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it is looking towards a resolution with logistics company Delhivery. According to the application filed by Delhivery before the NCLT, the airline received more than Rs 1.58 crore from the logistics company for providing domestic cargo consignment services but never acted on it. The money was paid in accordance with the provisions of an agreement

signed by the companies in 2020 and last extended in August 2022.