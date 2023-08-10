Karnataka HC vs X LIVE Updates: It's not govt's job to prove X corp complied with its order, says court

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:38 pm

Karnataka HC vs X LIVE Updates: The Karnataka High Court, on August 10, in a plea hearing told Elon Musk-owned X, "It is not the government’s job to prove X corp complied with its order. It your job".

The Karnataka High Court questioned the social media company, “Show us what action you took pursuant to the take-down order".

In the hearing today, the high court bench told the government, "You cannot say Twitter cannot come to the court. They can approach the court if there is