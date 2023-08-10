Karnataka HC vs X LIVE Updates: It's not govt's job to prove X corp complied with its order, says court

Karnataka HC vs X LIVE Updates: The Karnataka High Court, on August 10, in a plea hearing told Elon Musk-owned X, "It is not the government’s job to prove X corp complied with its order. It your job".
The Karnataka High Court questioned the social media company, “Show us what action you took pursuant to the take-down order".
In the hearing today, the high court bench told the government, "You cannot say Twitter cannot come to the court. They can approach the court if there is
Early this month, X, formerly known as Twitter, had appealed to the Karnataka High Court in relation to the Rs 50 lakh penalty and its decision to dismiss a 2022 plea challenging a few blocking orders by the Indian government.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 10, 2023
🌎 viewed by
Lander Imager (LI) Camera
on the day of the launch
&
🌖 imaged by
Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC)
a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion
LI & LHV cameras are developed by SAC & LEOS, respectively https://t.co/tKlKjieQJS… pic.twitter.com/6QISmdsdRS
- The Karnataka HC, on August 10, said that the company should have the same regard for India’s laws as it has for its country.
- It further said, "You chose to challenge the take-down orders after one year".
- “Show us what action you took pursuant to the take-down order,” further questioned the court.
- The Karnataka HC, on August 10, said that the company should have the same regard for India’s laws as it has for its country.
- It further said, "You chose to challenge the take-down orders after one year".
- Authorities have relaxed the curfew imposition in the district of Nuh for eight hours on August 10.
- The curfew has been lifted in the district from 7 am to 3 pm to allow people to purchase essential items.
- Patricio Zuquilanda, Fernando Villavicencio's campaign advisor, on August 10, expressed his grief and outrage at the killing of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate.
- He further said that Villavicencio had received death threats before the shooting, and had reported the same to the authorities, following which one suspect had been detained.
- Zuquilanda appealed to the international authorities to take collective action against crimes like drug trafficking - an issue that has been the centerof socio-political discussions in Ecuador for years.
- "The Ecuadorian people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded," grief-stricken Zuquilanda said. "Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society," he noted.
- On August 10, in the early hours, Typhoon Khanun made landfall on South Korea's southeast coast, after having lashed through southern Japan in the past week.
- Authorities have issued warning across South Korea, with over 330 flights cancelled and more than 10,000 evacuated to safety.
- South Korea's weather bureau stated that the powerful storm brought up to 60 mm of rain per hour in several areas of the country's east coast, with maximum wind speeds going up to 90 kph in parts of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island.
- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on August 10, dismissed a plea challenging the PVR-Inox merger.
- The appeal, filed by non-profit group Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS), alleged that the merger of the two multiplex chains - PVR and INOX Leisure - would have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry.
- A detailed probe had been sought against the two entities.
- Fernando Villavicencio's uncle, Galo Valencia, has blamed the government for not providing enough security to his nephew.
- Expressing his outrage and grief atVillavicencio's death, Valencia said that initially the gunshots were mistaken as fireworks by supporters until people were seen getting injured.
- “What we witnessed was like a horror film. The death of my relative. I have no words for what’s happening in the country. They just killed democracy,” Valencia said.
- Ecuadoran presidential candidate Jan Topic, on August 9, expressed his condolences on Fernando Villavicencio's death.
- "I deeply regret the murder of Fernando Villavicencio at the hands of criminals," Topic said in a video posted on Twitter.
-“Today more than ever, the need to act with a strong hand against crime is reiterated. May God have him in his glory,” he said.
- Otto Sonnenholzner, the right-wing presidential candidate of Ecuador, offered his condolences to Fernando Villavicencio's family.
- Sonnenholzner also emphasised on "unity" among the candidates to come together and discuss the future of the country.