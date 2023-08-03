India July PMI Live Updates: India's services PMI jumps to 62.3 in July; highest since June 2010

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on August 2 night on a private visit.
- He met party MLAs from Goa over dinner later.
India July PMI Live Updates: India's services activity recorded a rise to 62.3 in July from a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of 58.5 in June, as per data released by the S&P Global on August 3. The July services PMI recorded the sharpest increase in the last 13 years - the last time it was higher was in June 2010.
It has also stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 24 months in a row. The remarkable expansion in the sector
Also, the composite activity PMI recorded a jump to 61.9 in July from 59.4 in June. The country also continued to witness solid expansion in the manufacturing sector in July compared to June.
However, the S&P Global PMI edged down marginally to 57.7, according to data released on August 1.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold his meetings with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 3.
- The prime minister will hold meetings with NDA MPs from the North zone, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
- The North zone includes the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi.
- On August 3, Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group firm, said that it will acquire a majority stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) in a deal worth Rs 5,000 crore.
- The SIL is a leading cement manufacturer in western India.
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) CEO Karan Adani said that the Adani group will make investments for the expansion of the captive port capacity of Sanghipuram. This will boost its capacity to handle vessel sizes of 8,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage).
-The residences of Congress leaders Surendra Malik and Vedpal Tanwar were raided by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Haryana's Hisar on August 3.
- The police on August 3 stated there have been reports of fresh violence in Haryana's Nuh district.
- The police said that two mosques were attacked with molokovs, and incidents of fire were reported from these mosques in the districts Tauru area's Ward no. 13.
- The Allahabad High Court, on August 3, permitted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
- Authorities booked three social media influencers on August 3 following the violent communal clashes which broke out in the state of Haryana on July 31.
- On August 2, the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, updated on the situation saying that FIRs have been booked against miscreants, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.
- Authorities are reportedly scanning social media activity in the state between July 21 to July 31.
- The curfew in Haryana's Nuh district has been relaxed for three hours - from 10 am to 1 pm - on August 3.
- On August 2, there was a brief curfew relaxation of two hours in the district.
- The body of art director Nitin Desai has been kept in a mortuary in the JJ Hospital after the post-mortem examination as per his relatives' request, said a statement by the hospital.
- The post-mortem was conducted by a team of four doctors.
- Nitin Desai was found dead in his Karjat studio on the morning on August 2.
- Police have nabbed eight people belonging to a banned Maoist group in a search operation conducted by the police in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district on August 2.
- The Maoists were arrested from the Tippapuram forest area of Charla mandal in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Islands at 4:17 am on August 3, stated the National Center for Seismology.
- Locals in the district of Nuh in Haryana have been facing troubles in various aspects amid the curfew imposed in the district.
- As per reports,they have been facing troubles in fetching ration items. With fear ruling the atmosphere, children are being kept indoors to ensure their safety.
- Local business owners are also facinglosses in their small-scale businesses due to the situation. Sales have been reportedly affected in the region since July 31.