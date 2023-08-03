English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 03, 2023 / 11:44 am

    India July PMI Live Updates: India's services PMI jumps to 62.3 in July; highest since June 2010

    India July PMI Live Updates: India’s July composite PMI has jumped to 61.9 from 59.4 in June 2023.

    India July PMI Live Updates: India's services activity recorded a rise to 62.3 in July from a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of 58.5 in June, as per data released by the S&P Global on August 3.  The July services PMI recorded the sharpest increase in the last 13 years - the  last time it was higher was in June 2010.

    It has also stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 24 months in a row. The remarkable expansion in the sector

    came on the back of solid demand growth as well as rise in international sales.

    Also, the composite activity PMI recorded a jump to 61.9 in July from 59.4 in June. The country also continued to witness solid expansion in the manufacturing sector in July compared to June.

    However, the S&P Global PMI edged down marginally to 57.7, according to data released on August 1.

    • India July PMI Live Updates: India's services PMI jumps to 62.3 in July; highest since June 2010
      India’s July composite PMI has jumped to 61.9 from 59.4 in June 2023.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 03, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

      Rahul Gandhi Goa visit Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi on a private visit to Goa; meets Congress MLAs over dinner

      - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on August 2 night on a private visit.
      - He met party MLAs from Goa over dinner later.

    • August 03, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

      PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to meet NDA MPs from North zone today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold his meetings with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 3.
      - The prime minister will hold meetings with NDA MPs from the North zone, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
      - The North zone includes the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 03, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

      Adani Group investment Live Updates: Adani Group's Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries; boost Sanghipuram port capacity

      - On August 3, Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group firm, said that it will acquire a majority stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) in a deal worth Rs 5,000 crore.
      - The SIL is a leading cement manufacturer in western India.
      - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) CEO Karan Adani said that the Adani group will make investments for the expansion of the captive port capacity of Sanghipuram. This will boost its capacity to handle vessel sizes of 8,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage).

    • August 03, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

      ED raids Live Updates: ED raids residences of two Congress leaders in Haryana

      -The residences of Congress leaders Surendra Malik and Vedpal Tanwar were raided by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Haryana's Hisar on August 3.

    • August 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Fresh incidents of violence reported in Haryana's Nuh; two mosques attacked

      - The police on August 3 stated there have been reports of fresh violence in Haryana's Nuh district.
      - The police said that two mosques were attacked with molokovs, and incidents of fire were reported from these mosques in the districts Tauru area's Ward no. 13.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

      Gyanvapi mosque case Live Updates: Allahabad HC permits ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque

      - The Allahabad High Court, on August 3, permitted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

    • August 03, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Authorities book three social media influencers

      - Authorities booked three social media influencers on August 3 following the violent communal clashes which broke out in the state of Haryana on July 31.
      - On August 2, the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, updated on the situation saying that FIRs have been booked against miscreants, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.
      - Authorities are reportedly scanning social media activity in the state between July 21 to July 31.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Curfew briefly relaxed for three hours in Haryana's Nuh

      - The curfew in Haryana's Nuh district has been relaxed for three hours - from 10 am to 1 pm - on August 3.
      - On August 2, there was a brief curfew relaxation of two hours in the district.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Nitin Desai death Live Updates: Nitin Desai's body kept in Mumbai's JJ Hospital mortuary

      - The body of art director Nitin Desai has been kept in a mortuary in the JJ Hospital after the post-mortem examination as per his relatives' request, said a statement by the hospital.
      - The post-mortem was conducted by a team of four doctors.
      - Nitin Desai was found dead in his Karjat studio on the morning on August 2.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Telangana Maoist arrest Live Updates: Police nab eight people of banned Maoist group

      - Police have nabbed eight people belonging to a banned Maoist group in a search operation conducted by the police in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district on August 2.
      - The Maoists were arrested from the Tippapuram forest area of ​​Charla mandal in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 03, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

      Andaman Islands earthquake Live Updates:

      An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Islands at 4:17 am on August 3, stated the National Center for Seismology.

    • August 03, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Curfew in Haryana's Nuh disrupts daily life

      - Locals in the district of Nuh in Haryana have been facing troubles in various aspects amid the curfew imposed in the district.
      - As per reports,they have been facing troubles in fetching ration items. With fear ruling the atmosphere, children are being kept indoors to ensure their safety.
      - Local business owners are also facinglosses in their small-scale businesses due to the situation. Sales have been reportedly affected in the region since July 31.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market