India July PMI Live Updates: India's services PMI jumps to 62.3 in July; highest since June 2010

Aug 03, 2023 / 11:44 am

India July PMI Live Updates: India's services activity recorded a rise to 62.3 in July from a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of 58.5 in June, as per data released by the S&P Global on August 3. The July services PMI recorded the sharpest increase in the last 13 years - the last time it was higher was in June 2010.

It has also stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 24 months in a row. The remarkable expansion in the sector