Last date for filing income tax returns for the last two years is March 31

The last date for the filing of Income-tax (I-T) returns for the financial year 2016-2017 is March 31, 2018.

According to a Times of India report, the change in deadline was introduced to the Finance Act, 2016, through an amendment to section 139(4).

According to the amendment, a belated return, one which is beyond its original due date, can only be filed before the expiry of 12 months from the last day of the financial year.

With this, the time allowed for an entity to file tax returns has been cut by half from the earlier 24 months.

This means that for those who haven’t filed their returns for the financial year 2016-17, which is for the income earned during the period April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, the last date is March 31, 2018.

The current deadline of March 31, 2018, does not apply to the income earned during the financial year 2017-18.

According to the report, an I-T official said that advertisements of this move were rolled out earlier.

The official pointed out that some salaried people who earn above Rs 2.5 lakh a year are still under the belief that with I-T being deducted at source would mean that they need not file their return.

He also said that the department is serving prosecution notices to defaulting taxpayers.

Earlier, a taxpayer could file a belated I-T return any time before one year from the end of the relevant assessment year. This means that for FY16, the due date for filing a belated return would have been March 31, 2018.

I-T offices across the country will continue to be open on March 29 and 30, which are otherwise public holidays, and also on a Saturday, which is March 31 .