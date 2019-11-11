Larsen & Toubro's construction arm wins up to Rs 2,500cr contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won significant contracts across various segments. As per the company's classification, significant contracts are those in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses," L&T said in a statement.

It said its water and effluent treatment business secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) for augmenting and strengthening Dhanbad Urban Water Supply Scheme Phase II under Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.

"The scope of work includes design and construction of an intake structure of capacity 77 MLD, two water treatment plants of aggregate capacity of 15.5 MLD, transmission and distribution pipelines of 584 km, ground level service reservoirs of aggregate capacity of 8,600 KL, house service connections and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works including operation & maintenance for 5 years," the statement said.

The business is also executing Hazaribagh and Ranchi urban water supply schemes for the same client.

The company said its geostructure business has secured an order from State Project Management Unit, West Bengal for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in East Bardhhaman & Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles.

Another order has been secured from BPCL for construction of stone columns in Krishnapatnam, and from BHEL to construct piles and related civil work for the 2x660 MW STPP coal and ash handling plant at Ennore.

Besides, the company has received an order from CMRL for underground works at Korukkupet station, Chennai, and from IndusInd Bank to construct a diaphragm wall for a basement multi-level car park at Teynampet, Chennai.

The company said its buildings and factories business has received an order for execution of mechanical works for a cement plant at Kurnool.

Additionally, the construction arm has received add on orders for some of its existing projects across Transportation Infrastructure (TI) and Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) businesses.