Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that its construction arm has bagged a ’significant’ order to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh.

This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.

"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not provide the value of the contract, but said the order falls under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

The major scope of work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations.

The scope also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.

The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines.