you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts in January-March quarter

L&T Heavy Engineering has already delivered key gasification equipment for Indian, Chinese and Vietnam markets in the past.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has won 'significant' contracts in the January-March quarter of this year including a coal gasification project. Though the company did not specify the exact amount of the orders, an order under the 'significant' category ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

"The unit secured orders for key gasification equipment from Wuhan Engineering Ltd, China against stiff Chinese competition for Talcher Fertilizer, which is the first-of-its-kind Coal gasification project in India. It will produce 1.27 MTPA (million tonne per annum) of Urea through the gasification of the mixed feedstock of Indian coal with high ash content and pet coke," the company said in a statement.

The other orders include reactors and heat exchangers for process plant and nuclear power sectors against global competition, the company said.

During the financial year, international orders were secured mainly from the US, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East and South-East Asia, it added.

"Financial Year 2020 has been yet another significant year for L&T Heavy Engineering and the team secured various orders of critical reactors both from international as well as domestic markets," L&T Heavy Engineering Executive Vice President and Head Anil V Parab said.

L&T Heavy Engineering has manufacturing facilities at Hazira (Surat), Powai (Mumbai) and Vadodara.

The Heavy engineering business of L&T has a track record of supplying technology-intensive equipment and systems to global customers in refinery, oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilizers and nuclear power industries.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:40 pm

