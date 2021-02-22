Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contracts in power transmission segment

live bse live

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged large domestic and overseas contracts across its spectrum of offerings.

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contracts, as per its specification a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured two engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders to establish more than 400 MW solar photovoltaic projects in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

L&T is one of the leading EPC players globally in the renewables space with a track record of having built some of the largest solar plants.

The company said it has also received a 765kV double circuit transmission line package in Rajasthan through a project specific transmission company.

In West Bengal, orders have been received to supply and install high voltage distribution systems in certain districts on a turnkey mode, the company said adding that another order to construct 220kV and 132kV transmission lines has been won from the state transmission utility.

The business has won a 400 kV substation order in Tamil Nadu. This project is aimed to meet the future load growth of the Coimbatore region and to strengthen the evacuation system of an upcoming pumped storage power plant.

In Qatar, it said the business has won an order to install line connected current limiting reactors for the first time in the country''s network. As the electricity network expands, this 400 kV equipment will help improve grid stability and enable use of existing switchgear without major replacements.

"These orders stand testimony to the fact that L&T is uniquely positioned as a dependable EPC player to deliver projects ranging from electrification to energy transition with speed and scale, to utilities and developers globally," said T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.