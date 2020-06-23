Larsen & Toubro wins large contracts for its various businesses

Construction major Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has secure large contracts for its various businesses, including two packages of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway. A large contract, as per the company's specification, is between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses...The Transportation Infrastructure business has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to construct Packages 11 and 22 of the Delhi Vadodara Expressway, which when completed will be the country's longest expressway of National Highways Authority of India under its flagship Bharat Mala programme," the company said in a statement.

The scope of work broadly includes 8 lane greenfield expressway of 36 Kms with perpetual pavement, service roads, interchanges, ROB (rail over bridge), bridges, and underpasses.

The company said the construction arm has secured another EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract from the Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal for the reconstruction of 4 lane Tallah ROB (Hemanta Setu) adjacent to Tallah Railway Station on Barrackpore Trunk Road, Kolkata.

The scope of work includes the reconstruction of 4 lane Tallah ROB and viaduct connecting both ends Shyam Bazar and Dunlop, including Chitpur Ramp.

The company said water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to implement water supply schemes for Shivhar and Parasi group of villages in Mahoba and Sonbadhra districts, respectively.

The aggregate scope of the two projects includes design and construction of three intake andstructures, three water treatment plants of capacity 64 MLD (million litres per day), 1,171 km of transmission and distribution pipelines, 20 clear water reservoirs, 37 overhead service reservoirs, 20 pump houses, 73,600 house service connections, associated electromechanical and instrumentation works.

The projects are designed to cater safe and potable drinking water to 3.78 lakh rural population in Uttar Pradesh. These are part of a larger programme of the state government to provide piped drinking water to every rural household.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.