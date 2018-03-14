Larsen & Toubro wins contracts worth Rs 1,600 crore

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won contracts worth Rs 1,600 crore across various segments.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of engineering and construction major L&T Ltd, has won orders worth in excess of Rs 1600 crore across various business segments," L&T said in a statement.

The onshore projects business of LTHE has secured a lump sum turnkey contract, from a leading Indian client, for the design, supply, and construction of a large LNG tank facility in the east coast of India, it said.

The business also secured additional work from existing projects under execution in Saudi Arabia & Kuwait, it added.

"The construction services business of LTHE also secured an additional order, from a prestigious client, for a new coal bed methane facility being developed in the central region of India," it said.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue.