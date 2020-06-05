App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro wins contract worth up to Rs 5,000 crore from Telangana government

"The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department (I&CAD), Government of Telangana," the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it has secured a large contract from the government of Telangana for an irrigation project. Though the company did not specify the exact contract value, as per its specification a 'large' contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

"The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department (I&CAD), Government of Telangana," the company said in a statement.

I&CAD is undertaking the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation scheme to irrigate a command area of about 9.36 lakh acres in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad, it added.

Close

The project will involve the construction of a 1,263 metre long barrage and 65 radial gates with rope drum hoist arrangements and all related mechanical works.

It will also include construction of 96.4 km of guide bunds and hoisting arrangements on either side of the barrage with protection arrangements across the river Godavari, downstream of the existing Dummugudem anicut near Ammagaripalli, Aswapuram, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

The project is to be delivered within 24 months, the company said.

The purpose of the project is to augment the storage capacity of the Dummugudem Anicut by raising the pond level of the 1,550 m length of the existing Anicut by converting it into a barrage with storage capacity of 36.57 TMC, the statement said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro #Telangana government

