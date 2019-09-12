Larsen & Toubro wins contract worth up to Rs 2,500 cr for building hotel, residences in Oman

Engineering & construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Oman arm has won a "significant" contract in Muscat to build a hotel and residences. According to project classification, the contract is in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main work contract of The Mandarin Oriental, Muscat by Eagle Hills, Muscat. The project involves the construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Muscat and the residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat," the company said in a statement here.

It said L&T will oversee the overall construction within the site, which includes a 150-key hotel and 156 units of branded residences, as well as 1,622 square metres of retail areas, podium and basement.

L&T will also undertake the associated external works, services, and hard and soft landscaping works, it said.