App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro wins contract worth up to Rs 2,500 cr for building hotel, residences in Oman

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main work contract of The Mandarin Oriental, Muscat by Eagle Hills, Muscat. The project involves the construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Muscat and the residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat," the company said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering & construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Oman arm has won a "significant" contract in Muscat to build a hotel and residences. According to project classification, the contract is in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main work contract of The Mandarin Oriental, Muscat by Eagle Hills, Muscat. The project involves the construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Muscat and the residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat," the company said in a statement here.

It said L&T will oversee the overall construction within the site, which includes a 150-key hotel and 156 units of branded residences, as well as 1,622 square metres of retail areas, podium and basement.

Close

L&T will also undertake the associated external works, services, and hard and soft landscaping works, it said.

related news

The statement said the business has also secured an add-on order to construct a residential tower for a leading developer in Hyderabad.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.