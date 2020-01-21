Larsen & Toubro to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,302.60 per unit, up 0.53 per cent of the previous close.
Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on January 21 said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. "... the Company proposes to issue Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis," Larsen & Toubro said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,302.60 per unit, up 0.53 per cent of the previous close.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:30 pm